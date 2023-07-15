One person was killed at a uranium enrichment plant in Russia's Urals region on Friday after a cylinder containing a depleted uranium compound ruptured, state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.It said thatand that the incident posed no threat to people living in the area."We are deeply saddened to announce a tragic incident at the Ural Electrochemical Plant, resulting in a worker fatality," Rosatom said.Rosatom, which owns the plant, said the depleted form of the compound was less radioactive than natural uranium. It said other staff had been sent for medical examination and most had already been discharged after undergoing decontamination procedures."There is no danger of any kind for residents of the city of Novouralsk or the staff of the plant," the plant's deputy production manager, Yuri Mineyev, said., it said.