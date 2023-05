The commencement of regular output from a much-delayed Finnish nuclear reactor in April saw electricity prices in the country decrease by more than 75 percent.The Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear plant c. It is expected to produce up to 15 percent of the country's power demand.And while the plant's production is still in its early days, its launch has had a considerable effect on Finland's energy prices,, a reduction of more than 75 percent, according to physical electricity exchange, Nord Pool.Energylast year due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The utilization of nuclear power will be welcomed by Finnish consumers, particularly given the fact that Finland has the highest per-capita electricity consumption in the European Union."We have had more stability in the system because of OL3.said Jukka Ruusunen, chief executive of Finland's national grid operator Fingrid. "It has its own risks, which we are happy to follow up on," he added.Speaking to The National , Ruusunen explained that wind power is expected to be the largest source of energy production in Finland by 2027,He said that wind power is capable of attracting greater investment, with nuclear energy seemingly being blacklisted by a number of environmental investors."Nuclear, it seems, is not very attractive for the investors. This is what they say. But, it's an option and I'm sure that our politicians would be in favor of these decisions," he told the news site. There are also business concerns: "Who dares to put billions of euros into nuclear?" he asked.The Finnish example is a testament to how nuclear can play a part in solving the current energy crisis, with consumers still paying sky-high fees for energy in many European countries.While German government officials say that energy prices are stabilizing, many will argue this is primarily because the federal governmentAs other European countries turn to alternative sources of energy production such as nuclear, some have ignored the benefits and chosen to plunge themselves into debt because of a notion that nuclear isn't an acceptable energy source in the modern day.