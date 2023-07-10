© BPBD Provinsi Bali



Bali, Indonesia experienced severe weather conditions from 07 to 09 July 2023, leading to devastating impacts on the region. Heavy rainfall resulted in widespread flooding, while strong winds downed trees and damaged buildings. Furthermore, the heavy rain falling on unstable ground triggered numerous landslides, exacerbating the destructive effects of the weather.The Bali Province Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported a total of 78 incidents, including landslides, fallen trees, and floods, across several affected areas. These areas included Badung, Bangli, Buleleng, Denpasar, Gianyar, Jembrana, Karangasem, Klungkung, and Tabanan.As a result of the severe weather, approximately 50 homes were damaged, and around 50 individuals were displaced from their residences, according to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet). The impact of the disaster extended to a total of 192 people, who were directly affected by the floods, landslides, and other related incidents.ADINet said that seven individuals sustained injuries during the severe weather event. Regrettably, five people lost their lives, while one individual remains missing.Bali, known for its natural beauty and vibrant tourism industry, has experienced similar events in the recent past. In October 2022 at least 5 people lost their lives due to floods and landslides in the province following heavy rain.Floods and mudslides caused damage and fatalities in Lumajang Regency in the East Java province on the neighbouring island of Java on 06 to 07 July 2023. At least 3 people died and over 1,000 have been displaced.