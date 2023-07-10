The entire village was covered with a thick layer of snow after it experienced the surprise snowfall on Sunday morning.Losar village in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh received an 'unexpected' spell of snowfall on Sunday as various parts of north India remain affected due to heavy rainfall."Losar village received an unexpected sudden snowfall on Sunday morning as various parts of north India are affected due to heavy rainfall," officials said.Earlier in the day, a flash flood and a landslide occurred in Gramphu village and Chota Dharra in Lahaul and Spiti district in the wee hours of Sunday, an official statement said.No casualties were reported in the incident."A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. Most places in the state will receive rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts," IMD HP deputy director Bui Lal told ANI.Source: ANI