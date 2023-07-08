Inflammatory diseases such as IBD are on the rise in children, and because of their immature immune systems, kids are more susceptible to gut bacterial infections.

A new study by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and BC Children's Hospital shows the sugar sialic acid, which makes up part of the protective intestinal mucus layer, fuels disease-causing bacteria in the gut."Bacteria need to find a place in our intestines to take hold, establish and expand, and then they need to overcome all the different defences that normally protect our gut," says Dr. Bruce Vallance, a professor in the department of pediatrics at UBC and investigator at BC Children's Hospital. "In the future, we can potentially target this sugar, or how pathogens sense it, to prevent clinically important disease."Dr. Vallance and his team, including lead author and UBC graduate student Qiaochu Liang and UBC research associate Dr. Hongbing Yu, sought to understand what enables these bacterial pathogens to survive and expand inside our intestines.For the study, the researchers examined Citrobacter rodentium, an intestinal bacterial pathogen of mice that's used to model infections with human E. coli. The team discovered that the bacteria have genes involved in sialic acid consumption, and when these genes are removed, the bacteria's growth is impaired.Further investigation revealed that upon consuming the sugars, the bacteria produced two special virulence proteins that help the bacteria cross the colonic mucus layer and stick to the underlying epithelial cells. The findings reveal how the bacteria can change over time and actually worsen disease.," says Dr. Vallance. "Dr. Vallance and his team are now examining the role other sugars in the gut may play in feeding pathogenic bacteria.A better understanding of these interactions could provide new ways to block pathogenic bacteria, something Dr. Vallance says is urgently needed."In the past, our ancestors were constantly assaulted by dangerous bacteria," says Dr. Vallance. "With the advent of more and more antibiotic resistance in bacteria, these bacterial infections are going to become a growing problem again. Without new antibiotics, we need to come up with novel ways to fight these bacteria, like starving them."This study was funded by a Canadian Institutes of Health Research Project Grant and a grant-in-aid from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.