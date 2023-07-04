© RÉMI TREMBLAY



The town of Rivière-Éternité in Quebec's Saguenay - Lac-Saint-Jean region is currently facing a devastating situation as search and rescue efforts continue for two missing individuals. The town has been in a state of emergency since Saturday after being hit by severe flooding and landslides over the weekend.One of the missing individuals has been identified as Pascale Racine, a woman in her 40s from Quebec City. Racine was traveling in the region with her husband, who survived the incident but sustained serious injuries and had to be hospitalized. The other missing person is a man in his 40s who was also swept away by the landslide.The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is leading the search and rescue operation, utilizing divers, all-terrain vehicles, and helicopters to assist in locating the missing individuals. The efforts have been ongoing since the incident occurred.The impact of the flooding and landslides has been significant, with nearly 200 people forced to leave their homes and over 100 campers evacuated via helicopter from a nearby provincial park. The town of Rivière-Éternité remains inaccessible, and Route 170, the main road leading to the town, will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.Mayor Rémi Gagné provided an update on the situation, stating that no new evacuations were necessary as of Monday. However, emergency crews are still assessing the state of the town's septic tanks and basements before allowing residents to return. Additionally, the town currently does not have access to safe drinking water.Gagné also mentioned that safety crews are working diligently to open a detour route for emergency vehicles only, which is expected to be operational by the end of Tuesday. The priority is ensuring everyone's safety and restoring essential services to the town.According to SQ spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu, extensive work is required to restore the town's roads, which have been severely damaged and filled with debris.The search and rescue operation is a race against time, as every effort is being made to locate the missing individuals and provide support to the affected residents. The community of Rivière-Éternité is coming together during this challenging time, with Mayor Gagné expressing his wholehearted support for the residents.As the days progress, it is crucial for emergency crews to assess the situation thoroughly and restore essential services to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents. The road closures and lack of access to safe drinking water pose significant challenges that need to be addressed promptly.The thoughts and prayers of people across Quebec and beyond are with the town of Rivière-Éternité as they navigate through this difficult period. The resilience and determination of the community will undoubtedly play a vital role in their recovery and rebuilding efforts.In conclusion, the search for the missing individuals in Rivière-Éternité continues as emergency crews work tirelessly to restore essential services and assess the damage caused by the flooding and landslides. The support and solidarity of the community are crucial during this challenging time, and every effort is being made to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.