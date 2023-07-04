"We are in the midst of a coup. We have all these people who have been neocons for 30 years. Even Ron Paul said recently that the neocons have been waging war for 30 years and have not won a one single one. This is what they live for. Look at the clip of Lindsey Graham saying this is the best money we ever spent killing Russians. How can you take pleasure in that statement that this is the best money we ever spent killing Russians. This is not defense. These are the words of a psychopath in my mind. . . . They are not about to accept anybody who is going to be against war. The neocons are in full control of the government — period. We are living in the time of a coup. The United States is not the free country you thought it was. . . ."Armstrong also predicts that the neocons will rig the 2024 election so Biden (or some other neocon) gets a second term. Is there any way to stop this election rigging and fraud in 2024? Armstrong says,
"I don't believe so. Our computers show that holy hell breaks loose starting in 2025. I think the problem will be the cheating will be in everybody's face this time."
Armstrong also says the neocons will try to start a war before the 2024 election so Biden will win because a wartime president has never lost an election. Armstrong says the cheating will be necessary because the real poll numbers for Biden are in the single digits and not the 40% approval ratings the Lying Legacy Media tells you. Armstrong contends Biden's approval number is still stuck at 9.5% with his deadly accurate Socrates computer program, but the big reason for Biden and his crew to worry is the real inflation number. Armstrong says, "Inflation is subsiding a little bit, but it is basically still over 26%."
Armstrong says Biden's approval numbers are so low and inflation is so high that they have to have war with Russia. War is the reason they had to remove Trump out of the White House because Trump was against constant war. Armstrong adds,
"No way they are going to allow a free election. It you think the CIA cannot rig the vote, I don't know what planet you live on."Don't expect Fed Head Jay Powell to lower interest rates. It will be just the opposite. Armstrong explains,
"What is Powell looking at? War is the number one cause of inflation. He can't say because you people are dumping all this money into Ukraine, inflation is only going to go higher because then he is criticizing the government. So, he just says he's looking at 'international considerations.' Look what the Vietnam war did. It broke the back of Bretton Woods. War is always the number one problem. The neocons only care about winning, and they do not care about the country. The do not care about your 401-k or your retirement. They could care less."In closing, Armstrong warns, "Russia is like a wild animal, and if it is cornered, it will attack." This means the whole thing in Ukraine could go nuclear if Russia is pushed into a corner. And what about all that debt the western world has built up? Armstrong says,
"They intend to default on all the sovereign debt. . . .I don't see this succeeding. I think it's all going to collapse. The reason why they are doing this is they realize they are losing power. They feel it slipping out of their fingers. The more that happens, the more they become aggressive. That's what this is all about."There is much more in the 53-minute interview.
Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Martin Armstrong, cycle expert and author of the new book "The Plot to Seize Russia" for 6.27.23.
