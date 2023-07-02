wagner riots france newsreal
© Sott.net
Oh mon Dieu! France - nay, all Europe - is about to fall!

Or so the screamers say. In this NewsReal, Joe and Niall take a calmer look at the riots in France, and last week's high-octane events in Russia.

First hour: Prigozhin is a snake, and why Putin had to make an example out of him.

Second hour: the root cause of France's riots is a six-decades-long 'African-French' problem that is insoluble - save a miraculous paradigm shift in Western elites' worldview.


Running Time: 02:16:46

Download: MP3 — 93.9 MB


This podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK. Show Notes