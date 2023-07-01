© Stacey MacGregor



Why is it raining in the dry season?

How much more rain will fall?

it is extremely rare for the tropics, and 50mm in Tennant Creek would be the heaviest rain in winter in 45 years.

Red centre close to seeing snow

Snow for school holidays

Unseasonable rain continues to fall across Australia's north in what's meant to be the region's dry season, helping lower temperatures to near-record levels.gradually shifting from the Kimberley and Northern Territory this weekend, to Queensland and New South Wales next week.Here's what's going on.The cause of the rare winter rains can be traced back to two pools of cold polar air, which earlier this week moved north through WA and caused a dramatic change in the winds blowing over Australia.These rivers of winds are known as jet streams, which blow about 10 kilometres above the earth's surface and form the boundary between relatively warm and cold air.There are two jet streams in each hemisphere — a polar and a sub-tropical — and while the polar jet streams often display a wave-like pattern due to advancing cold fronts, the sub-tropical jet stream is normally quite flat.On any typical winter's day, the sub-tropical jet stream would normally blow from west to east across Central Australia.However, this week the north-moving cold air shifted it north.The images below show the comparison between a normal jet stream pattern in winter and the pattern this weekend.https://live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.au/cd3db75b2a52d30151d05151f2add9d6?srchttps://live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.au/8e0e8c0d635623b1c29458902c64ec0c?srcThis shift has caused wind directions to swing a few kilometres above the surface of northern Australia, switching from a dry south-easterly to a moist north-westerly, essentially blowing off the warm oceans near the equator.The result is a large band of cloud and rain stretching up to 4,000km across the country and will continue through to Wednesday.More than 50mm has fallen across southern NT,The cloud band moved further north through Friday, and in just 12 hours Tennant Creek received more rain than it typically receives all winter.By Monday, the cloud band would have shifted east, and is likely to bring between 20 and 50mm across most of Queensland by late Wednesday.This could come as an unpleasant surprise to holiday-makers from southern states heading north for some winter sun, with modelling indicating isolated pockets of near 100mm on the North Tropical Coast, including around Cairns.Another impact of the misplaced polar air is near-record cold temperatures for Central Australia.Alice Springs shivered to a maximum of just nine degrees on Friday, the town's coldest day in nine years.Even colder weather is likely on Saturday, and at one point this week it even looked like it might snow on the ranges west of Alice Springs.Once the rainband finally clears off the east coast on Thursday, the weather map will likely start resembling a more typical winter pattern.This means cold fronts and showers for southern Australia, and dry weather returning to the north.For ski resorts, after some rain on Tuesday, a cold front due to arrive on Thursday should produce a healthy top-up of fresh snow.