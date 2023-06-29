© Sputnik/Sergey Pivovarov



1. Prigozhin is a traitor

Russia avoided civil war

Wagner troops were deceived

Military pilots killed during insurrection

Russia reacted by showing unity

RT has summed up the Russian president's most significant statements regarding the short-lived rebellion by Evgeny Prigozhin's PMC.Russian President Vladimir Putin has given several speeches describing his attitude to last week's mutiny by the Wagner private military company led by Evgeny Prigozhin.On Friday evening, Prigozhin directed his forces to march towards large Russian cities with the stated goal of removing several generals whom he accused of treason. The uprising was aborted the following day after Belarus mediated a deal with Moscow.Speaking on Saturday before Prigozhin called off the rebellion, Putin said the mutiny came as Russians are "fighting for the lives and security of our people, for our sovereignty and independence" against the entire Western bloc.Putin compared the situation to what Russia had faced in 1917, when two revolutions happened months apart amid World War I. Victory in that conflict had been "stolen" from the Russian people, the president claimed.In an address to the nation on Monday, Putin said the country's foreign enemies had hoped Russian society would "be split asunder and drown in a bloody feud."On Tuesday, Putin thanked the Russian military and security personnel involved in the response to the crisis for preventing a new civil war.He said he had personally ordered "steps to avoid major bloodshed" and had given the insurrectionists time to reconsider their actions, which they did. Wagner troops "stopped at the last line," Putin stated.While Prigozhin's mutiny did not escalate into widespread bloodshed, his troops did kill several Russian military pilots. They died "confronting the mutineers," Putin said on Tuesday.The Russian people reacted to the crisis by showing unity, Putin assessed in the same speech on Tuesday. Ultimately, this consolidation "played the decisive role" in the resolution of the crisis, he said.During Tuesday's event at the Kremlin, Putin specifically thanked Russian service members for their response."In this difficult situation, you acted precisely, cohesively, proved by deed your loyalty to the people of Russia and the military oath, showed responsibility for the fate of your Motherland and its future," Putin said as he praised service personnel.