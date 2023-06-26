An 11-month-old baby boy in Lenawee County is dead after he was attacked by the family dog while playing in the backyard.Police in Lenawee County's Madison Township said there was an adult present in the yard at the home on Harold Street around dinner time on June 19 when the dog pounced.It's not clear what spurred the attack. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he died, according to Madison Township Police Chief Police Michael Shadbolt.The dog was described as a five-year-old Pitbull mix breed. It's not clear if the family pet showed previous signs of aggression. The dog was removed from the home and later put to sleep.