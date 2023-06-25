At least 8 people have died as a result of flooding in several regions of Ghana over the last few days.Flooding affected parts of Greater Accra, Western and Ashanti Regions of Ghana after heavy downpours that began on 21 June 2023. Roads were blocked and traffic severely disrupted in Greater Accra on 21 June. Parts of Ga South Municipality were cut-off. Areas of Ga East Municipal District were also particularly badly affected.In Western Region, around 50 homes were damaged in Ahanta West Municipal District after flooding occurred also on 21 June. During the following days the Bonsa River broke its banks in Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal district, causing severe hardship for residents. Food, material possessions and homes have been damaged or destroyed, official said. On 24 June, 3 young people died attempting to cross the flooding Subri river in Daboase in the Wassa East District of the region.In Ashanti Region, officials and local media reported 4 people died in flooding incidents in Atafoa, Sepaase, and Tafo between 21 and 22 June. One of the victims died attempting to recover the body of his brother who was swept away by floods in Atafoa. Heavy rain continued in the region, making conditions treacherous in particular close to rivers. A government official died attempting cross a flooded river in Kumasi on 24 June.Earlier this month local officials in the Volta Region of Ghana reported around 3,000 people were displaced in Keta Municipal District after flooding that began around 12 June 2023.