"This is up there with the danger of nuclear war. But this is much more insidious."Senator Rand Paul teed off on globalist Bill Gates Sunday, heavily intimating that the billionaire's obsession with funding research into deadly viruses led directly to the COVID pandemic.Appearing on Fox News, Paul noted that Gates visited China last week."There are many, many scientists who think that Bill Gates is wrong in funding this," he added.Watch:Paul was responding to reporting last week by Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi that outlined how the first people to contract COVID were scientists working in the Wuhan virology lab."We know it came from the lab, and everybody can just admit it, but then we can move to the reform," Paul further stated, adding "The reform is, we shouldn't be funding this kind of research in China, but we also shouldn't be funding this kind of research in the United States."Paul emphasised, adding "The United States needs to restrict this. There are people estimating that, the next time this happens, the next time we have a leak from a lab, that between 5 and 50 percent of the population could die from another manmade virus.""This is very, very serious. This is up there with nuclear arms control. This is up there with the danger of nuclear war. But this is much more insidious," The Senator urged.