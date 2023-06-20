Health & Wellness
Cardiologist warns COVID vaccinations may have caused severe heart damage in over 100 million Americans
Real News Cast
Sun, 18 Jun 2023 17:20 UTC
The Scope of Potential Heart Damage
Dr. Levy believes that a minimum of 7 million Americans have suffered heart damage due to Covid vaccines. While it is difficult to ascertain the exact number, he suggests that over 100 million people in the United States may have some degree of heart damage that can be detected using a Troponin test. This raises concerns about the potential long-term impact on the cardiovascular health of vaccinated individuals.
Examining the Effects of Spike Proteins on the Heart
During an interview with Steve Kirsch, Dr. Levy focused on the role of spike proteins in causing heart damage. He published an essay titled 'Myocarditis: Once Rare, Now Common,' which formed the basis of their discussion. The presence of spike proteins in the body, induced by vaccination, may have unintended consequences for the heart, highlighting the importance of further research in this area.
Heart Damage Among Vaccinated Pilots
An interesting revelation emerged from a change in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines. The FAA quietly adjusted the electrocardiogram (ECG) parameters for pilots in October 2022, to account for individuals with cardiac injuries potentially caused by the vaccine. This adjustment suggests a substantial number of pilots were failing their screening due to heart damage associated with vaccination. The widened ECG parameters serve as a tacit admission by the US government that the Covid vaccine may have harmed the hearts of American pilots.
Assessing the Magnitude of Heart Damage
In an article discussing the interview, Kirsch emphasized that the potential cardiac harm extends beyond pilots. He estimated that over 50 million Americans could have suffered some form of heart damage as a result of the Covid shot. Kirsch's assessment is based on careful analysis and presents a concerning picture of the scale of potential heart damage caused by the vaccine.
Conclusion:
The concerns raised by Dr. Thomas Levy regarding potential heart damage caused by Covid vaccines highlight the need for further research and evaluation. While the exact number of affected individuals remains uncertain, the implications of heart damage, detectable through Troponin testing, are alarming. Additionally, the case of vaccinated pilots failing screening due to cardiac injuries prompts deeper consideration of the vaccine's impact on heart health. It is crucial to continue monitoring these developments and prioritize the well-being of individuals as we navigate the complexities of vaccine-related heart damage.