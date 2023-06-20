Yesterday, June 19th, Mt. Bachelor, Oregon, temporarily closed summer operations due to late-season snowfall. Today, June 20th, the ski resort's summer operations will be delayed until at least noon Pacific Time.Check out a video that showcases the glorious surprise snowstorm below.Mt. Bachelor's summer operations include scenic chairlift rides, mountain biking, disc golf, hiking, and ziplining -- all solid stand-ins for skiing during the warmer months. The resort initially opened for summer activities on June 10th.The snowstorm delays likely won't last long. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts indicate that a return to warmer, less seasonally confused temperatures are coming to Mt. Bachelor later this week.Sorry to the mountain bikers reading this who had their plans derailed, but I'm stoked about Mt. Bachelor's brief return to winter. Sure, it won't amount to a second ski season, but I'm always excited to see snow-capped peaks.Here's hoping that resorts throughout North America get snow when it actually counts next fall.