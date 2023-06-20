Marmot Basin

Marmot Basin on June 19, 2023.
Tomorrow is officially the first day of summer, but many ski resorts in western Canada are waking up to multiple inches of snow blanketing the mountains.

Check out the Facebook post below from Marmot Basin, an under-the-radar ski resort located in Alberta.

The resort isn't reporting an official storm total, but there appears to be at least 6-8 inches of fresh snow:


June or January? It feels like I've been asking that question quite a bit this week.

I published an article just yesterday of 6+ inches falling on Tamarack Resort, Idaho, and another article about a dusting that fell on Beaver Creek Resort, Colorado.


Other ski resorts across western Canada got in on the summer snow action as well.

Check out the video captured by Banff Sunshine Village of flakes falling yesterday afternoon: