'This project will develop a mRNA vaccine pipeline initially for LSD, but potentially for other emergency diseases. This will enable capacity for rapid mass production of a vaccine for LSD in the event of an outbreak. No LSD vaccines are registered for use in Australia yet. While some vaccines exist overseas, the path to registration in Australia for traditionally-produced [vaccines] is longer than that of an mRNA vaccine.'

mRNA vaccines are quick to produce and 'nimble', which is why pharmaceutical companies like them - but that doesn't mean that they are safe, effective, or suitable for consumers whether those are humans or livestock.