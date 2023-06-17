mmmmmmm
6.2 magnitude earthquake 259 km from 'Ohonua, ʻEua, Tonga

UTC time: Friday, June 16, 2023 19:10 PM
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.2 - 251 km SSW of 'Ohonua, Tonga
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people