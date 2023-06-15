© Ukraine Presidential Office



Ukraine currently has only one plan, which is a campaign to kill the maximum number of Russians, Mikhail Podoliak, an advisor to the chief of President Vladimir Zelensky's office, said on the air during a telemarathon on Thursday.he said.Earlier this week, Ukraine's Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov revealed that Kiev had been instructed by its Western backers in the early days of the conflict to "kill as many Russians" as it could before surrendering."We asked, 'can we have stingers?'" Reznikov told Foreign Policy magazine in an interview published on Tuesday. "We were told, 'No, dig trenches and kill as many Russians as you can before it's over.'"The minister boasted that since then Ukraine's forces have received a large number of Western weapons and heavy arms and stated that Kiev will also soon be equipped with F-16 fighter jets.The West has continued to provide billions of dollars worth of military aid to Kiev, with the stated intention of helping Ukrainian forces score as many battlefield successes as possible before the conflict is eventually settled at the negotiating table.Last month, however,