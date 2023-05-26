Shocking footage shows the moment a mother and her child are swept away as she tries to push a buggy through raging floodwaters that have swallowed a street in Spain.Roads in parts of the country have been turned into rivers, after record hot weather on the Iberian peninsula moved to the UK, replaced by torrential rains, breaking a prolonged drought.The floods have hit areas along the Mediterranean coast the hardest,Homes and businesses in tourist areas like Alicante have been flooded and cars swept away, with stranded people and dogs needing to be rescued.The Emergency Coordination Center of Murcia described it as the worst weather front in history for the area, with storms wreaking havoc there as well as in Valenica and Andalusia in recent days.Unbelievable social media footage out of Molina de Segura, a town in Murcia, shows a little boy being flipped out of his pram by the floodwater.He is almost dragged away by the rapids as his mother tries to get them across a flooded street.Thankfully, the boy was grabbed by a bystander and they were both pulled to safety.Despite the danger they were just in, another family member appears to reattempt the crossing with the boy in the buggy.People can be heard screaming at her to stop, and a passersby intervenes and jumps in front of the woman, and she decides against trying their luck a second time.In the same town, more footage showed a man attempting to drive his saloon car across rising flood waters.The driver appears to hesitate as he approaches a junction, before launching his vehicle into the floodwaters.The red car, which appears to be a BMW 1 Series, is then hit by a wall of water, and is unable to resist the force of the oncoming flood.The driver and his car are then swept away by the rapids, disappearing into the distance - about 50 metres down the street.The Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia reported that the worst rainfall in Molina de Segura and its surrounding areas occurred last night.Record rainfall was also reported in Cartagena, where cars were pictured swamped by floods, on Tuesday.There were severe thunderstorms yesterday, with seven Spanish regions put on alert, including Aragon, Castile-La Mancha, Catalonia and Navarre.Pictures have shown huge hailstones the size of marbles piling up on a person's terrace, undoubtedly causing people to seek shelter.Torrential rainfall has also hit central Spain and in and around the capital Madrid as part of the weather front.Earlier in the week, Spanish authorities shut down schools, universities and day-care centres as a precaution after rains left behind flooded basements and submerged cars.