A revolutionary swine vaccine platform, SEQUIVITY harnesses RNA particle technology to create customized prescription vaccines against strains of influenza A virus in swine, porcine circovirus (PCV), rotavirus and beyond. It's supported by a sophisticated dashboard filled with comprehensive data and insights ...



Sequivity is a custom swine vaccine platform ... Sequivity only targets swine pathogen gene sequences of interest. Doesn't replicate or cause disease, delivering pathogen information to the immune system ... There's no need to transfer or handle live material like autogenous, killed or modified live vaccines ...



Targets existing and evolving swine pathogens, including diseases not covered by conventional swine vaccines. Allows for the creation of multivalent formulations by blending RNA particles to target multiple swine pathogens in one shot.

First RNA 'Vaccine' for Livestock Licensed in 2012

Merck and Moderna: Partners in mRNA Jab Race Since 2015

"Moderna has agreed to design and synthesize the mRNA product candidates directed against selected targets through its mRNA Therapeutics™ platform.



The platform builds on the discovery that modified mRNA can direct the body's cellular machinery to produce nearly any protein of interest — ranging from native proteins to antibodies and other entirely novel protein constructs with therapeutic activity inside and outside of cells."

Endless Customization, Zero Safety Testing

"Sequivity has safety and efficacy studies based on the platform with a historical initial isolate, not likely the isolate that customers would be requesting in their product."

Pathogen is collected and sent to a diagnostic lab. The gene of interest is sequenced and sent electronically to Sequivity analysts. A synthetic version of the gene of interest is synthesized and inserted into the RNA production platform. The RNA particles released from incubated production cells are harvested and formulated into a customized "vaccine."

158,000 recorded side effects,

Even Organic Pork Producers Can Use mRNA Shots

What Do the Cells in mRNA-Treated Meat Contain?

"Natural RNA is made of two purines adenine and guanine and two pyrimidines cytosine and uracil.



The replacement of uracil with its ribose ring (uridine) with N-1-methyl-pseudouridine, a synthetic product makes the genetic code for the Wuhan Spike protein better stabilized on lipid nanoparticles, long-lasting, and very efficient in terms of evading cellular destruction and able to undergo repeat reading by ribosomes for continued protein synthesis.



Morais et al20 indicate that both Pfizer and Moderna chose development strategies replacing all uridine units with pseudouridine, making the entire strand completely 'unnatural' to the human body. Thus vaccine consultants, companies, and patients unfortunately gambled on how long mRNA would be active within the human body.



Fertig et al21 found lipid nanoparticles with mRNA were measurable in plasma for — 15 days. Recently, Castruita et al22 demonstrated mRNA in blood out to 28 days. Röltgen et al23have found mRNA in lymph nodes 60 days after injection.



None of these studies demonstrated complete clearance of mRNA from a group of patients.



This is worrisome since injections are recommended in some populations just a few months apart implying there will be stacking of long-lasting mRNA in the body without adequate opportunity for clearance and elimination. We will look back for many years and ask: how could so many people readily accept injections of heavily modified synthetic genetic code giving the body instructions to manufacture a disease promoting and lethal protein engineered in a biosecurity lab in Wuhan, China? Repeated administrations of mRNA studded with apparently indestructible pseudouridine may have changed the course of lives forever."

Big Ag Didn't Tell Us What They Were Doing

"I have been talking about gene therapy vaccines being introduced into the food supply without providing people informed consent on my Twitter account ... as well as pushing Missouri HB1169 which is our best bet of stopping this happening.



This is a nightmare scenario whereby people's genetics are potentially altered with 'factory foods' without them even knowing. Let me begin by putting to rest any questions as to whether this can happen. The idea of vaccines in food has been around for a long time ...



Here is an article published in the NIH25 (you know — by our government) talking about foods 'under application' to be genetically modified to become edible vaccines — FROM 2013 ... The fact that food can be altered to act as a vaccine is not disputable.



Which foods and in what ways is more of a question. It is claimed that beef, pork, etc. cannot transfer vaccination from the meat to the consumer of the meat. At initial glance that would make sense (cow DNA and people DNA is quite different and an mRNA designed for cows would probably not be able to transfer directly to people), but that is NOT the whole story.



You have to remember that the additives in the mRNA vaccines are by no means 'proven safe' and we don't even actually know what all is in these shots ... Ultimately the mRNA jabs still have not undergone long-term testing because long-term testing can take 10-20 years and they have not existed that long so any claims about the safety or efficacy of the stuff that's in them are garbage at best.



What we do know about the mRNA vaccines is that they do not stop the spread of disease26... and really do not help in any way with anything. We also do know that these jabs were demonstrated, in vitro, to alter the genetic makeup of some cells and I would say it is incredibly likely that they do the [sic that] outside the Petri dish.



Given that we are now talking about a new level of genetic engineering with unknown effects and no long-term studies, do the potential genetic changes the mRNA injections facilitate pose a long-term risk to humans that ingest the altered food? Before you say no, wouldn't you prefer it be tested rather than being the subject of the experiment?"

Support Missouri House Bill 1169

"The lobbyists opposing this bill ... are pushing to shut this bill down because factory mega-farmers like Bill Gates,28 the CCP, and others want to put vaccines in your food," Renz continues.29



"These guys are supporting the big money but this will come at the expense of the family farmers.



"The problem is that the major factory-farmers like Gates have legal teams that can set up defense shields against the torts that may come if the food supply starts poisoning people ...



"Meanwhile, the small farmers will be at risk of being sued if it turns out that the food they are selling is unsafe despite the fact that most of them will not necessarily know what is happening.



"If the corn growers, soybean, cattle, and pork associations actually cared about the farmers they would be demanding the seed companies and vaccine manufacturers indemnify the small farmers for these products rather than opposing a bill that would force them to tell the farmers what they are doing.



"The corruption regarding this bill is amazing. Ultimately the labeling requirement would likely serve to protect farmers from being sued because the makers of seed and vaccines would have to make sure the farmers knew if they were putting potential gene therapies into their products. The opposition from the ag lobby is not to help the farmers, it is to help their own pockets."

Think Globally, Act Locally

Share Your Story With Your Legislators and People You Know

