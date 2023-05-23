mmmmm

A lightning strike. (File)
A man reportedly lost his life after being struck by lightning while working on a roof in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred on Sterling Pointe Drive, prompting response from local authorities.

Co-workers reported to officials that the man was on the roof of a house when a lightning bolt hit him, causing him to fall to the ground below.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Edvin J. Velasquez Cinto, was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Officials say preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of death was likely a lightning strike, although a formal determination will be made by the medical examiner.