A man reportedly lost his life after being struck by lightning while working on a roof in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.The incident occurred on Sterling Pointe Drive, prompting response from local authorities.Co-workers reported to officials that the man was on the roof of a house when a lightning bolt hit him, causing him to fall to the ground below.The victim, identified as 24-year-old Edvin J. Velasquez Cinto, was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.Officials say preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of death was likely a lightning strike, although a formal determination will be made by the medical examiner.