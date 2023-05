© unknown

Danish truckers are the latest workers to rise up against eco-authoritarianism.In the first, thepeople with names like Edred and Tilly, are holding up traffic to put pressure on governments to speed up Net Zero. If we don't cut carbon emissions drastically, they say in their cut-glass tones, our poor planet will be consumed in a heat death of rotten mankind's own making.In the second,- are clogging the streets to put pressure on governments to slow down Net Zero. Or better still, scrap it altogether. If we don't cut out the Net Zero nonsense, say these people who make and deliver things for the Edreds and Tillys of the world, farms will close, jobs will be lost and economic precarity will intensify.Whose side should you take? It's a no-brainer. This is a clash between the luxury doom-mongering of an upper-middle class more concerned with its own self-importance than with the self-sufficiency of society, and the common sense of working people who understand that farming, food production, energy creation and transportation are essential to the survival of our species. Between an elite driven mad by visions of a climate-change apocalypse and ordinary people who still inhabit the reality-based world. Between Net Zero fanatics who want to wind back modernity and Net Zero sceptics who think modernity works pretty well, thank you.It's the latter road-blockers - the people using their HGVs, tractors and taxis to send a stern message to our eco-elites - that we should be cheering.They parked their huge hauliers side by side on key roads. Sections of the border with Germany were affected, as were the M11 and M16 around Copenhagen. Roads towards the ferry docks at Helsingor - 'one of the most important ports in Denmark' - were also briefly clogged by angry truckers.As part of its devotion to the cult of Net Zero, the Danish ruling class wants to slash carbon emissions by 70 per cent before 2030. And one way it intends to do that is byin the hope that the financial pressure will become so unbearable that they'll switch to electric trucks instead.The ingratitude is staggering. Truckers are the lifeblood of a modern society. They transport the fuel, food and other goods that are essential to everyday life. They drive alone, for hours, in all weathers, to keep society well stocked. And how do the elites in Copenhagen repay these people who, without fuss or fanfare, bring them everything they need? By slapping them with- the sin in this case being to drive a vehicle that the eco-minded consider to be 'dirty' and 'polluting'.No wonder the truckers are angry. Others are, too. Dutch farmers They're raging against their government's plans to cut nitrogen emissions by half before 2030, which would entail farmers getting rid of vast numbers of their livestock and possibly lead to the closure of 3,000 farms The nitrogen-slashing policy was drawn up under pressure from the eco-oligarchs in the EU, who are heaping pressure on all member states to hurry toward that secular heaven of Net Zero.in order that Ireland might achieve its 'climate goals'. They're worried that 58,000 farm jobs could be lost to the elites' slavish devotion to the Net Zero ideology. blocked roads over the introduction of 'clean air' taxes on anyone who drives an allegedly dirty vehicle. Some Londoners have taken direct action against the ugly bollards erected in Low Traffic Neighbourhoods to discourage driving, and against the cameras that are being installed to monitor the movements of 'high-pollution' vehicles.And let's not forget thatthat was introduced as part of the government's plan to 'reduce greenhouse-gas emissions' . Yet another Net Zero assault on working people's pockets. The French knew very well that this eco-punishment was an act of Jupiterian overreach by Emmanuel Macron. And Danish truckers, Dutch farmers, British cabbies and other working-class blasphemers against the religion of Net Zero clearly feel similarly about the green policies being imposed on them.These uprisings throw into sharp relief the elitism of the climate-change ideology. They expose the class element in the green tyranny. It is increasingly clear that where the pursuit of Net Zero might benefit the elites, providing them with a sense of moral mission as they tackle the fantasy apocalypse of their own fever dreams, it is incredibly destructive for working-class communities. Our rulers' fretful turn against industrial society threatens to decimate jobs in 'dirty' industries and further raise the cost of energy and driving, leaving the hard-up even harder up.The brewing tension between the elite and the people over carbon-cutting feels existential. It speaks to a modern establishment so infused with post-industrial prejudice, so indoctrinated by the religion of Net Zero, so corrupted by moral relativism, that it cannot even see how important production, farming, food are to everyday life. The cavalier assaults on farms, trucks and cars speak to an elite that has fully taken leave of the realm of reason.The left sings the praises of Extinction Rebellion's plummy disruptors of traffic, while either ignoring the revolting farmers and truckers or denouncing them as eco-sinners and dangerous populists. That's another thing we should thank the rebels for -