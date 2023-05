"It's a really high-octane list, leaning heavily into the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the future of NATO," journalist Charlie Skelton, who's in Lisbon to cover this year's event, told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement.

"Thanks to the private nature of the Meeting, the participants take part as individuals rather than in any official capacity, and hence are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions," a Bilderberg Meetings press release reads.

Elites Gather

"It seems like an awful lot of senior European politicians to be discussing vital topics such as Ukraine, Russia, and NATO, with such senior NATO officials, and with no press oversight and no press conference ," Skelton told The Epoch Times.



"The conference seems to be a serious blind spot in the mainstream media. And this blind spot doesn't seem like it's about to clear up any time soon," he added, referring to reluctance on the part of legacy media outlets to cover the Bilderberg Meetings, which have been the subject of various rumors, including that attendees gather to strategize about how to create a new world order.

Full List of Participants

Abrams, Stacey (USA), CEO, Sage Works Production

Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Chair, Global Advisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG

Agrawal, Ajay (CAN), Professor of Economics, University of Toronto

Albares, José Manuel (ESP), Minister of Foreign Affairs

Altman, Sam (USA), CEO, OpenAI

Alverà, Marco (ITA), Co-Founder, zhero.net; CEO TES

Andersson, Magdalena (SWE), Leader, Social Democratic Party

Applebaum, Anne (USA), Staff Writer, The Atlantic

Arnaut, José Luís (PRT), Managing Partner, CMS Rui Pena & Arnaut

Attal, Gabriel (FRA), Minister for Public Accounts

Balsemão, Francisco Pinto (PRT), Chair, Impresa Group

Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chair and CEO, Temaris & Associés SAS

Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chair, International Advisors, Goldman Sachs

Baudson, Valérie (FRA), CEO, Amundi SA

Beaune, Clément (FRA), Minister for Transport

Benson, Sally (USA), Professor of Energy Science and Engineering, Stanford University

Beurden, Ben van (NLD), Special Advisor to the Board, Shell plc

Borg, Anna (SWE), President and CEO, Vattenfall AB

Borrell, Josep (INT), Vice President, European Commission

Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Group Executive Chair, Banco Santander SA

Bourla, Albert (USA), Chair and CEO, Pfizer Inc.

Braathen, Kjerstin (NOR), CEO, DNB ASA

Brende, Børge (NOR), President, World Economic Forum

Brink, Dolf van den (NLD), CEO, Heineken NV

Brudermüller, Martin (DEU), CEO, BASF SE

Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA SA

Byrne, Thomas (IRL), Minister for Sport and Physical Education

Carney, Mark (CAN), Vice Chair, Brookfield Asset Management

Cassis, Ignazio (CHE), Federal Councillor, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs

Castries, Henri de (FRA), President, Institut Montaigne

Cavoli, Christopher (INT), Supreme Allied Commander Europe

Ceylan, Mehmet Fatih (TUR), President, Ankara Policy Center

Chhabra, Tarun (USA), Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council

Creuheras, José (ESP), Chair, Grupo Planeta and Atresmedia

Debackere, Koenraad (BEL), Chair, KBC Group NV

Deese, Brian (USA), Former Director, National Economic Council

Donohoe, Paschal (INT), President, Eurogroup

Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chair and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Easterly, Jen (USA), Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Economy, Elizabeth (USA), Senior Advisor for China, Department of Commerce

Ehrnrooth, Henrik (FIN), Chair, Otava Group

Émié, Bernard (FRA), Director General for External Security, Ministry of the Armed Forces

Empoli, Giuliano da (ITA), Political Scientist and Writer, Sciences Po

Entrecanales, José M. (ESP), Chair and CEO, Acciona SA

Eriksen, Øyvind (NOR), President and CEO, Aker ASA

Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Stanford University

Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Former Director, GCHQ

Frederiksen, Mette (DNK), Prime Minister

Freeland, Chrystia (CAN), Deputy Prime Minister

Garijo, Bélen (DEU), Chair and CEO, Merck KGaA

Gentiloni, Paolo (INT), Commissioner for Economy, European Commission

Gonzáles Pons, Esteban (ESP), Vice Chair, European People's Party

Gosset-Grainville, Antoine (FRA), Chair, AXA

Goulimis, Nicky (GRC), Board Member and Co-Founder, Nova Credit Inc.

Griffin, Kenneth (USA), Founder and CEO, Citadel LLC

Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Editor-in-Chief and Anchor, La7 TV

Gürkaynak, Refet (TUR), Professor of Economics, Bilkent University

Haines, Avril D. (USA), Director of National Intelligence

Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Professor of Economics, Leiden University

Hassabis, Demis (GBR), CEO, DeepMind

Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation

Hofreiter, Anton (DEU), MP; Chair Committee on European Affairs

Holzen, Madeleine von (CHE), Editor-in-Chief, Le Temps

Jensen, Kristian (DNK), CEO, Green Power Denmark

Joshi, Shashank (GBR), Defence Editor, The Economist

Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Minister of Finance; Deputy Prime Minister

Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc.

Kasparov, Garry (USA), Chair, Renew Democracy Initiative

Kieli, Kasia (POL), President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Poland

Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.

Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chair, Koç Holding AS

Kolesnikov, Andrei (INT), Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Kostrzewa, Wojciech (POL), President, Polish Business Roundtable

Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman, KKR & Co. Inc.

Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Chair, The Museum of Modern Art

Kudelski, André (CHE), Chair and CEO, Kudelski Group SA

Kuleba, Dmytro (UKR), Minister of Foreign Affairs

Lammy, David (GBR), Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, House of Commons

Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chair, Umicore and Mediahuis; Chair DSM-Firmenich AG

Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chair, IFRS Foundation Trustees

Looney, Bernard (GBR), CEO, BP plc

Marin, Sanna (FIN), Prime Minister

Metsola, Roberta (INT), President, European Parliament

Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Moreira, Duarte (PRT), Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Zeno Partners

Moyo, Dambisa (GBR), Global Economist; Member, House of Lords

Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates LLC

Nadella, Satya (USA), CEO, Microsoft Corporation

O'Leary, Michael (IRL), Group CEO, Ryanair Group

Orida, Deborah (CAN), President and CEO, PSP Investments

Özel, Soli (TUR), Professor, Kadir Has University

Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), Chair, TITAN Cement Group; Treasurer Bilderberg Meetings

Philippe, Édouard (FRA), Mayor, Le Havre

Pottinger, Matthew (USA), Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution

Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chair and CEO, TotalEnergies SE

Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, The Financial Times

Ramírez, Pedro J. (ESP), Director, El Español

Rappard, Rolly van (NLD), Co-Founder and Co-Chair, CVC Capital Partners

Reynders, Didier (INT), European Commissioner for Justice

Röttgen, Norbert (DEU), MP, German Bundestag

Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister

Salomon, Martina (AUT), Editor-in-Chief, Kurier

Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chair, Newbridge Advisory Ltd.

Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Schallenberg, Alexander (AUT), Minister for European and International Affairs

Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Former CEO and Chair, Google LLC

Schmidt, Wolfgang (DEU), Head of the Chancellery, Federal Minister for Special Tasks

Sebastião, Nuno (PRT), Chair and CEO, Feedzai

Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MEP, European Parliament

Silva, Filipe (PRT), CEO, Galp

Stilwell de Andrade, Miguel (PRT), CEO, EDP

Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO

Subramanian, Arvind (INT), Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs, Brown University

Tellis, Ashley J. (USA), Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs, Carnegie Endowment

Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital LLC

Tsu, Jing (USA), Professor of East Asian Languages and Literatures, Yale University

Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), Minister of State for Security

Vadera, Shriti (GBR), Chair, Prudential plc

Vassilakis, Eftichios (GRC), Chair, Aegean Group

Waldron, John (USA), President and COO, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chair, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Wennink, Peter (NLD), President and CEO, ASML Holding NV

Wright, Thomas (USA), Senior Director for Strategic Planning, National Security Council

Yang, Yuan (GBR), Europe-China Correspondent, Financial Times

Yergin, Daniel (USA), Vice Chair, S&P Global

Yinanç, Barçin (TUR), Journalist, T24 News Website

The 69th Bilderberg Meeting, a secretive conclave of global power brokers, has kicked off in Lisbon, Portugal, with issues on the agenda includingThis year's meeting, the latest in a series that began in 1954, continues to blur the lines between open diplomacy and clandestine elitism as political leaders brush shoulders with industry bigwigs, media barons, and finance tycoons.As usual, the details of their discussions remain obscured by the "Chatham House Rule," a protocol that gives participants the discretion to use the information gleaned from the talks but forbids the identification of speakers or participants, ensuring anonymity.Among the major topics slated for discussion are artificial intelligence, the banking system, energy transition, and industrial policy and trade.Other high-priority issues include theThe topic of, which last appeared on the Bilderberg agenda in 2018, comes as China and Russia have ramped up their efforts to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar as the world's pre-eminent reserve currency.The agenda outlined by the group is as follows:The array of globally influential figures includes , with the dynamics of global security cooperation in sharp focus as the war in Ukraine continues with no end in sight.Also on the security front, attending the meeting areandThere's no shortage of political leaders, including Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands, and Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who lost an election but continues to serve as part of a caretaker government until a new cabinet is formed.the creator of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT that has grabbed headlines for its potential to replace humans in jobs. Other prominent tech figures include Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, is also on the list of participants, as is Thiel Capital founder Peter Thiel, and John Waldron, president of Goldman Sachs.Also in attendance are Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's Minister for European and International Affairs, and Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.Kuleba, notably, has been at the forefront of efforts to bolster Western backing for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. He recently took part in a meeting of 27 European Union foreign ministers, where he called for the provision of long-range artillery ammunition and the opening of talks for Ukraine's potential accession to the E.U.While the Bilderberg Meeting is touted as a private, informal gathering devoid of any official capacity, the implications of such a potent concentration of power have been the subject of scrutiny.The secrecy surrounding the meetings has given rise to a number of unproven theories, including that Bilderberg attendees are behind the creation of the European Union or the invasion of Iraq.Below is a comprehensive list of participants of the 69th Bilderberg Meetings.