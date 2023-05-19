Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball over France on May 18
American Meteor Society
Fri, 19 May 2023 10:14 UTC
For this event, we received one video and one photo.
Quote of the Day
"In personal characteristics, apparent values, and thoughts about the future of Germany and Europe, these ex-Nazi officers did not seem to me to be significantly different from my contemporaries in the US Army."
~ Munich station chief, prior to integrating Reinhard Gehlen's anti-Russian Nazi spy network into the CIA in 1949
Recent Comments
Word on the street is that there are huge underground complexes and a lot of the fighting is subterranean. Makes sense since the "city" is nothing...
What are the consequences for the testimony and evidence the want to present to the committee /elsewhere
Make a 3 dollar error on your tax return and they confiscate as they see fit.
Slovakian MPs are under mounting international pressure to reject a bill that would see the country follow Hungary in effectively putting a stop...
An accounting error. Sure.