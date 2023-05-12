© CENAPRED



The eruptive activity at the volcano continues at moderately high levels.The CENAPRED volcano observatory recorded five minor-to-moderate vulcanian-sized eruptions over the past 24 hours, of which one (05:26 local time yesterday) appeared to be powerful.The explosion ejected hot, glowing lava bombs to approx. height of hundred meters above the summit crater following landing onto the upper snow-capped slopes. The eruption sent an ash column to 23,000 ft (7,000 m) height drifting SE.225 ongoing emissions of water vapor, gas and ash continued most of the morning.Seismic records registered 526 minutes of volcano-tectonic tremor, including 19 events of harmonic type in origin.The crater area of the volcano remains closed for climbing as the risk of being caught in sudden explosions is very high. The alert status remains unchanged at Yellow Phase 2.Source: Centro Nacional de Prevención de Desastres volcano activity update 12 May 2023