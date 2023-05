© Vyacheslav Lopatin / AP

New York, beginning in 2026, will prohibit gas stoves and heating systems for new construction of buildings seven stories or less, according to reports.The Associated Press reported that a law negotiated between New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and fellow party members in the legislature is included in the state budget. The legislation also gives the Empire State a head start in the race among several states looking to pass similar bans they say are intended to reduce emissions from buildings.Buildings that already have gas elements will be grandfathered in under the new law.Hochul spoke to reporters on Tuesday just before legislators began voting on the budget "I want to be very clear. I know people love to misinterpret this, but people with existing gas stoves, you're welcome to keep them," she said. "This is where our nation has to go eventually...But I want to make sure that it's not a bumpy road to the transition."For now, the mandate does not include replacing existing gas stoves and heating systems.Also, starting in 2029, new construction of buildings larger than seven stories will be included in the ban.The law includes a few exemptions, including fossil-fuel powered backup generators, laboratories, car washes and commercial food establishments.It also moves New York closer to meeting its long-term emissions goals, which includes a 40% drop by 2030, and 85% reduction by 2050.In February, the Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled regulations targeting stovetops, saying if finalized, they would go into effect by 2027 and save Americans up to $1.7 billion while curbing greenhouse gas emissions.As a result, last month a group of 13 Republican senators filed a letter with the DOE arguing the agency's proposed regulations would harm Americans and hurt the U.S. economy.One of the senators who signed the letter, Roger Marshall, R-Kan, told Fox News Digital last month that t According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency , New York generated nearly half of its electricity via natural gas as of 2021.The Associated Press contributed to this report.