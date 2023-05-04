Earth Changes
3 bodies found after 6 go missing in Nepal avalanche
NDTV
Thu, 04 May 2023 13:57 UTC
Yarshagumba is a half herb and half insect, believed to have the power to increase vitality and sexual energy. The herb, also known as caterpillar fungus, is found in the high Himalayas.
Security personnel found the bodies of two women and a man, who were among the five people who went missing on Tuesday in an avalanche which occurred in the mountainous area of the Darchula district, MyRepublica newspaper reported.
Security personnel found the bodies of two women and a man, who were among the five people who went missing on Tuesday in an avalanche which occurred in the mountainous area of the Darchula district, MyRepublica newspaper reported.
The avalanche buried 12 people who had set up tents to collect the herb, out of which seven were rescued alive with the help of security personnel and local people.
The dead bodies were found outside the snow about one and a half kilometres below the place where they had disappeared, the report quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deputy Ishwaridatta Bhatt as saying.
"After the bodies were located, locals, Nepal Police and our team reached the spot," he said, adding that the victims were yet to be identified.
Source: Press Trust of India
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Sunken 19th century quarantine hospital and cemetery found off Florida Keys
- Parents who raised kids on Disney movies about rebelling against parents not sure why kids are rebelling against their parents
- Navy confirms ssing drag queen influencer as a 'digital ambassador' to attract recruits
- US banking crisis deepens
- 3 bodies found after 6 go missing in Nepal avalanche
- Snow-laden Sierra gets more snow halfway through spring, up to 15 inches in 48 hours
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Who Stole the 2020 Presidential Election? Antony Blinken and others have much to answer for
- Report reveals 6,500 hospital sexual assaults in England and Wales over four years
- 21 bodies exhumed in investigation of Kenyan cult
- Blaming conservatives for collapse: Damned if they do, damned if they don't on the debt ceiling
- How and why the Pentagon gets rewarded for being corrupt
- Evacuations and rescues after floods in Emilia Romagna, Italy - 2 dead after "Unprecedented" floods - 7 inches of rain in 24 hours (UPDATE)
- Deadly floods and landslides in 3 districts of Uganda - at least 6 dead
- Fin whale stranded off Bridlington, UK dies
- Biden to end COVID-19 vaccination requirement for federal workers, international travelers
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on May 3
- Germany to further liberalize immigration
- US Navy hires active-duty drag queen to be face of recruitment drive
- James Lindsay condemned by Northwestern University for bringing 'antithetical' views to campus during YAF event
- Who Stole the 2020 Presidential Election? Antony Blinken and others have much to answer for
- Blaming conservatives for collapse: Damned if they do, damned if they don't on the debt ceiling
- How and why the Pentagon gets rewarded for being corrupt
- UK's Treasury failing to publish details of how its ministers are spending public money
- Sweden parliament hit by denial-of-service cyber attack as Nordic leaders prepared to meet with Zelensky in Finland
- Russia thwarts 'terrorist' drone attack on Kremlin, Medvedev says Moscow has no choice but to 'eliminate' Zelensky
- The US grip on the Middle East slips, and peace breaks out
- Vulture US corporations cashing in on Ukraine's oil and gas
- Rep. Jim Jordan subpoenas government agencies in GOP-led probe on alleged censorship
- When you give away all your stuff: UK military 'woefully underprepared for war' says retired general
- Yellen warns US facing default by June 1 without debt ceiling hike
- Russia's Wagner in Africa: Everywhere, All At Once.
- AOC and Matt Gaetz join forces on bill to ban lawmakers from owning stock
- 2011 emails reveal Hunter Biden helped business associates get access to VP Biden, top aide
- Multipolar Committee
- Russia's defense chief wants doubling of missile output
- JPM CEO says 'system is very, very sound' after second largest US bank failure in history
- Dollar being 'gradually abandoned' - IMF boss
- The economy is a powder keg, boiling over and ready to blow
- Europe pays more for banned Russian oil, resold by India - as EU wages tumble
- Navy confirms ssing drag queen influencer as a 'digital ambassador' to attract recruits
- US banking crisis deepens
- Report reveals 6,500 hospital sexual assaults in England and Wales over four years
- 21 bodies exhumed in investigation of Kenyan cult
- Biden to end COVID-19 vaccination requirement for federal workers, international travelers
- Germany to further liberalize immigration
- US Navy hires active-duty drag queen to be face of recruitment drive
- James Lindsay condemned by Northwestern University for bringing 'antithetical' views to campus during YAF event
- IBM plans to replace 7,800 jobs with AI over time, pauses hiring certain positions
- Surgeon general declares loneliness epidemic
- 2 girls seriously injured in knife attack at primary school in Germany, 9 dead after 13-year-old student shoots up high school in Serbia
- American patriots, leftist mass shootings and the possible coming war
- RFK Jr. promises to pardon whistleblowers like Snowden and Assange if elected
- 'Half of Europe' wants better ties with Russia - Polish deputy PM
- EU becoming 'straitjacket' for Sweden - party leader
- Nordstrom closes downtown San Francisco stores, citing 'difficult conditions'
- Illinois interstate crash involving 72 vehicles leaves six dead, more than 30 injured: 'Horrific'
- DeSantis signs bill to authorise death penalty for child rapists in Florida
- Top banks could be liable for Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking: judge
- Saudi Aramco soars to become world's second largest company
- Sunken 19th century quarantine hospital and cemetery found off Florida Keys
- DNA recovered from 20,000-year-old pendant found in Denisovan cave belonged to woman
- Periods of prolonged droughts caused downfall of Indus megacities
- The 6,000-year-old settlement found on island of Corsica
- Egyptian child mummies reveal high prevalence of anemia
- The Ukraine Crisis in context: Brzezinski's grand chessboard in the 21st Century
- Ancient DNA upends European prehistory: Genes reveal striking diversity within similar ice age cultures
- 'Deep and diversified history of humans on Tibetan Plateau' revealed by genomic study
- Frequent fires struck Antarctica during the age of dinosaurs, 75 million years ago
- Modern-day Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish people have Pictish ancestry
- Roman military camps in desert found by archaeologists using Google Earth
- Norse colonists imported timber from North America to Greenland
- 1800-year-old ritual mask uncovered in Osaka Prefecture
- Fossilized soot provides insight into history of Nerja cave, occupied by humans for 41,000 years
- Astral Magic: The occult religion of modern cosmology
- Two mass extinctions occurred alongside massive volcanic eruptions 260 million years ago, new research reveals
- Ex-Russian counterspy chief reveals how Hitler tried to assassinate Stalin
- How the English once planned to seize the Russian North
- Scientists solve mystery of how the Mayan calendar works
- Long-distance voyaging among Pacific Islands during the last millennium revealed in analysis of stone artifacts
- On the trail of a mysterious force in space
- Brain activity decoder can reveal stories in people's minds
- Saturn exhibits behavior never seen before in our solar system: 'Hiding in plain view for 40 years'
- Seconds before you die activity in the brain and heart increases, new research reveals
- Astronomers solve the 60-year mystery of quasars - the most powerful objects in the Universe
- Clouds carry drug-resistant bacteria across distances: Study
- A blinking fish reveals clues as to how our ancestors evolved from water to land
- Has China just finalised the world's first hyperloop destinations?
- UAE fly-by produces first up-close images of Mars's little-known moon Deimos
- Asteroid Phaeton's comet-like tail is not made of dust, solar observatories reveal
- Grambank shows the diversity of the world's languages
- Photosynthesis doesn't work exactly like we thought it did, accidental discovery reveals
- 19,000 previously unknown undersea volcanoes revealed by satellite data
- Boeing engineers break world record for paper airplane design: Unit flew nearly 290 ft
- SpaceX's first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic "unexpected rapid disassembly"
- Don't blame the cows: New study finds methane isn't warming the Earth
- NASA's enigmatic green lasers spotted by Japanese astronomer
- James Webb telescope keeps finding galaxies that shouldn't exist
- Flat Earther spends $20,000 on DIY experiment that accidentally proved the planet is round
- Mercury's magnificent comet-like tail caught on camera
- 3 bodies found after 6 go missing in Nepal avalanche
- Snow-laden Sierra gets more snow halfway through spring, up to 15 inches in 48 hours
- Evacuations and rescues after floods in Emilia Romagna, Italy - 2 dead after "Unprecedented" floods - 7 inches of rain in 24 hours (UPDATE)
- Deadly floods and landslides in 3 districts of Uganda - at least 6 dead
- Fin whale stranded off Bridlington, UK dies
- It's May and snowing in high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, India - up to a foot deep
- Best of the Web: 26 inches of record snow wallops Michiganders in May: 'Feels like the never-ending winter' (UPDATE)
- Boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh, India
- 7 dead, 37 hospitalized after blinding dust storm causes pileups on Illinois highway
- Two small earthquakes hit the Netherlands
- Rwanda - Dozens dead after floods and landslides in Western and Northern Provinces
- A massive seaweed bloom has been observed in the Atlantic Ocean
- Swarms of earthquakes rock central southern California over 24 hours in northward progression
- Canada - Two missing after floods in Quebec
- Big May snowfall in the Alps
- Solo backcountry skier killed by avalanche near Breckenridge, Colorado
- Avalanche kills female skier in Samnaun, Switzerland
- Four killed as heavy rains, flood trigger dam collapse in Yemen
- Five die in torrential rains, floods in Balochistan, Pakistan
- 70-year-old hiker fought off mountain lion in Utah
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on May 3
- Fireball crossing Western Australian sky on May 2 likely a 10cm meteor, astronomer says
- Meteor fireball over Florida and the Carolinas on May 1
- Meteor fireball spotted in Mexico skies on April 28
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (April 23)
- Suspected meteor fireball behind loud boom heard in Central Indiana on April 21, officials say
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on April 20
- Flash of flight seen above Kyiv likely meteorite, not Russian attack or NASA satellite
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on April 19
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Port St. Lucie, Florida on April 7
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 17)
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 18
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 17
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 17
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Israel, residents report hearing sonic boom on April 15
- NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on April 11
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 10
- Meteor fireball over Spain on April 5
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and nearby countries on April 3
- Meat is crucial for human health, scientists warn
- Mysterious outbreak of brain infections in Nevada kids, doctors believe it's linked to lockdowns
- The TGA grants approval for full registration to Moderna's Covid vaccine
- This largely unknown psychological phenomenon may be driving men to become trans, experts say
- Face masks may raise risk of stillbirths, testicular dysfunction and cognitive decline due to build-up of carbon dioxide, study warns
- Vaccine injuries have become the dominant theme of German reporting on the mRNA jabs
- Covid vaccines must be suspended and a full inquiry launched into how they were approved, say experts
- Best of the Web: Hunger Profiteers, Granny Killers and Skin-Deep Morality
- The $5 Covid-19 treatment that could have helped save thousands of lives
- 45 times as many deaths after COVID shots in just 2 years compared with all flu vaccine-related deaths since 1990, data show
- Biden to spend $5 billion on new Coronavirus vaccine initiative supported by Gates, Fauci and Republican lawmakers
- Study shows 4.2 percent of Pfizer COVID vaccine batches made up most adverse events, raising serious concerns
- How could they call the vax 'safe' with doubled pregnancy loss rates, raised fetal abnormality rates and concentration of lipid nanoparticles in ovaries?
- Parkinson's researchers discover disease biomarker in key breakthrough
- First human death from H3N8 bird flu recorded in China, WHO claims
- The mRNA platform: What it is, what it means
- Switzerland stops recommending COVID-19 vaccination
- Were masks in hospitals a waste of time? Hated NHS policy made 'no difference' to Covid infection rates, study finds
- Rotten meat may have been a staple of the original Paleo diet
- WHO reveals 'staggering' infertility statistics
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Inside the 'Gateway Process,' the CIA's quest to decode consciousness and unlock time travel
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- Infamous Oregon bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- Texas cattle that died mysteriously had their tongues removed
- Pentagon official published paper suggesting UFO sightings could be probes from an alien mothership
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Parents who raised kids on Disney movies about rebelling against parents not sure why kids are rebelling against their parents
- With Vice News closing, White House will have to lie to public directly
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
- Fox News fires the only reason people watch Fox News
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
- Bud Light smooths things over with new ad featuring drag queen waving American flag
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
- Sick of same old crime and violence, Chicago tries electing a Democrat this time
- Ultimate marketing: Beverage pretending to be beer runs ad featuring man pretending to be woman
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
Quote of the Day
As long as someone else controls your history the truth shall remain just a mystery.
- Ben Harper
Recent Comments
Einstein College of Medicine, LMFAO. He was a thinker, physicist of theorems, theories and equations. Not a doer as Tesla would say.
If we ever get into another "hot war" we are going to have our collective asses handed to us on a silver platter. And its our own damn fault.
On the trail of a mysterious force in space We're not on any trail, stuck here on earth.
I can just see the next Top Gun now, Drag Gun !! The USA has successfully been destroyed from within. Soros must be laughing his ass off !
Another Jim Jones ? :O