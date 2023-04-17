Two days ago I posted what I thought would be quite an innocuous twitter thread about the implications of the UK Government's target of "net zero" by 2050. Specifically, I showed this graphic from the UK Government funded FIRES project that summarised their recommended necessary strategy to achieve net zero by 2050 based only on evolutionary technological developments (the report it's from has been around since 2021 and I've even posted about it before):
Now, for clarification "net zero" means total greenhouse gas emissions (including methane) must be less than their removals (such as from planting trees). The FIRES report instead focused on an absolute zero target because they recognise the absence of novel revolutionary scalable technologies for 1) capture and removal of these gases; and 2) non-fossil fuel mass transportation and energy production. In other words, if you realistically want to achieve the net zero target by 2050 you essentially have to go for absolute zero.
My twitter thread highlighed the eye-watering points that the strategy required:
- All airports in the UK except Heathrow, Belfast and Glasgow to close by 2030.
- No flying at all by 2050.
- No new petrol/diesel cars by 2030;
- By 2050 road use restricted to 60% of today's level.
- Food, heating and energy restricted to 60% of today's level by 2050.
- Beef and lamb to be phased out by 2050
Within less than 24 hours the tweet had amassed well over 3 million impressions (by far the highest I've ever achieved).
(The interview was actually pre-recorded an hour before it was aired and quite a lot of what I said for context, such as the covid lockdown trial run and new technology challenges, didn't make the cut).
I was also interviewed by NTD News.
explained by Prof Michael Kelly)
book). As I said in 2021 the covid lockdowns were always going to be the precursor for climate lockdowns.
It's a conspiracy that's been in plain sight for a long time.
Bad lingo speaks for itself, like bad acronyms.