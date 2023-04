© Unknown



All airports in the UK except Heathrow, Belfast and Glasgow to close by 2030.

No flying at all by 2050.

No new petrol/diesel cars by 2030;

By 2050 road use restricted to 60% of today's level.

Food, heating and energy restricted to 60% of today's level by 2050.

Beef and lamb to be phased out by 2050

If they are really serious: a colder, hungrier population with extremely limited freedom. And it seems people were very surprised to hear that..Two days ago I posted what I thought would be quite an innocuous twitter thread about the implications of the UK Government's target of "net zero" by 2050. Specifically, I showed this graphic from the(the report it's from has been around since 2021 and I've even posted about it before):Now, for clarification "net zero" means total greenhouse gas emissions (including methane)(such as from planting trees). The FIRES report instead focused onbecause they recognise the absence of novel revolutionary scalable technologiesandIn other words, if you realistically want to achieve the net zero target by 2050My twitter thread highlighed the eye-watering points that the strategy required:I said that, apart from the extreme limitations on personal freedom and travel,Within less than 24 hours the tweet had amassed well over 3 million impressions (by far the highest I've ever achieved).And, whereas three years solid work undertaking covid data analysis and exposing the manipulation and flaws of the entire 'official' narrative had never led to a single 'main stream' media article or interview, I was invited on to Laura Ingraham's popular Fox News show last night to speak about this:(The interview was actually pre-recorded an hour before it was aired and quite a lot of what I said for context, such as the covid lockdown trial run and new technology challenges, didn't make the cut).I was also interviewed by NTD News.So, although the FIRES report is not new it seems that finally people are waking up to the lunacy of the Government's net zero target and why it is doomed to fail (as explained by Prof Michael Kelly)But it's still a surprise that it is a surprise to so many.in which you'll own nothing and be happy, and eat bugs instead of meat. Of courseare key to all of this (everything that's happening now in that respectwas explained in Rosa Koire's 2011 book ). As I said in 2021It's a conspiracy that's been in plain sight for a long time.