The US believes that elements of Ukraine's intelligence service carried out a cross-border attack on a Russian spy plane in Belarus without approval from the Ukrainian government, Breaking Points journalist Saagar Enjeti reported on Monday,The attackThe Ukrainian Foreign Ministry "categorically" denied any involvement by Kiev, while Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podoliak blamed the attack solely on "local partisans."Enjeti said in a video report on Tuesday. The alleged Pentagon documents containing the assessment were leaked on social media last week, and have since received considerable media attention.The report on the plane attackover his own intelligence apparatus, Enjeti said. "Perhaps this lends credence to the idea that there are a bunch of rogue elements inside the [Ukrainian] government that are basically doing whatever they want," he continued, citing a string of terrorist attacks within Russia as potential SBU operations.The Kremlin has repeatedly blamed Ukraine and its intelligence services for these attacks, which include the bombing of the Crimean Bridge and the assassinations of journalist Daria Dugina and military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky "Whenever Ukraine does something, who is doing it?" Enjeti asked. "Zelensky presents himself as the leader ... but obviously there are elements of the government there that don't listen to him. Who knows what they're going to drag us into."and intelligence updates. The leak presents "a very serious risk" to Washington, he added.