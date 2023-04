© Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Only a few months after it was revealed that the FBI labeled Catholics who attend Latin Mass as extremist , an information request from the Heritage Foundation found that the FBI uses some dozen words to flag "violent extremism."The FBI's "Domestic Terrorism Reference Guide" on "Involuntary Celibate Violent Extremism" offer a threat overview for incels that aims to identify them by the slang they use.The "threat overview" goes on to say that there have been "five lethal attacks" by those identified by the FBI as belonging to this group since 2014. While they note that the "indicators" of this ideology "may comprise constitutionally protected conduct," they list a selection of indicators that "may constitute a basis for reporting or law enforcement action when observed in combination with suspicious criminal or potentially violent activity."These include a glorification of violence previously committed by others identified by the FBI as belonging to this group, along with social media posts "describing a rationale for committing violence, targets of violence, desired social outcomes of violence, and social factors perceived to be exacerbating one's incel status."The guidance then goes on to list the slang terms that are notable for their purpose, and to link those slang terms with anti-semitism, anti-immigration, and to a heap of white supremacist books."It's Over," per the FBI, conveys "the hopelessness of being an incel" or referring to a "heightcel" or "baldcel" to define people who are shorter in height or are bald.The FBI defines "based" as a word used to "refer to someone who has been converted to racist ideology, or as a way of indicating ideological agreement," even though in internet slang the word can mean a variety of things ranging from "something that is 'agreeable' and 'cool,'" to something "considered anti-woke."The term "LARPing" which was originally used to describe people engaged in live-action roleplay, usually as characters in fantasy games, can be used for people with an impractical or improbable political vision, such as imagining a monarchist future for the United States and according to the FBI glossary, the term is used to "deride individuals accused of not being as extreme, or in possession of skills or other valued characteristics they claim to have."The sources listed by the FBI for targeting those who use these slang terms as extremist comes from the "FBI Information and Open Source information. This document derives from multiple sources of information collected by the FBI."