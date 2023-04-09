Outlined in the New York Code of Judicial Conduct, sitting judges are prohibited from engaging in any political activity, including making contributions to political organizations or candidates. Judge Juan Merchan's three donations to Democrats during the 2020 election could be a violation of this rule.
Judge Juan Merchan made three donations to Democrats in 2020, which include $15 to Biden for President and $10 each to Progressive Turnout Project and Stop Republicans, according to FEC records.
Political Contributions. A sitting judge may not make political contributions at any time, even to a U.S. presidential candidate or to a federal congressional candidate outside of New York State.Merchan's recipient, ACTBLUE, is a platform that provides ways for individuals to donate to Democratic candidates and progressive causes. The platform has become a popular tool for Democratic campaigns and organizations to raise money online. As of 2021, ACTBLUE has processed over $10 billion in donations.
It is unclear how an ethics investigation into Judge Merchan would impact the case involving former President Donald Trump. Republicans will likely view this as an opportunity to question the judge's impartiality and potentially challenge any decisions he makes in the case. It is important to note that Judge Merchan was appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2019.
Breitbart explains:
According to Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics expert and law professor at New York University, such donations are forbidden.
"The contribution to Biden and possibly the one to 'Stop Republicans' would be forbidden unless there is some other explanation that would allow them," Gillers told CNN on Thursday.
Gillers told Breitbart News in an email on Wednesday that violations of the N.Y. Code of Judicial Conduct would be investigated by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct and could potentially result in removal.
"Violations can lead to a warning, private discipline, public discipline and more serious sanctions like removal. Serious discipline (e.g. removal) is decided by the N.Y. Court of Appeals."