Earth Changes
Car with family inside is swallowed up by sinkhole filled with boiling water in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Brooke Davies
Metro (UK)
Fri, 07 Apr 2023 17:58 UTC
Footage shows the white SUV being swallowed up as the ground opens up beneath them in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday.
The sinkhole was formed after a pipe ruptured and caused the ground to collapse inwards - filling the area with scalding water.
The driver and his 10-year-old son suffered burns, while the other child was reportedly unharmed.
Two members of the emergency services who rushed to the family's rescue were also hospitalised with burns.
One suffered burns across more than 30% of his body, local media said.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement obtained by Newsflash: 'Both rescuers were sent to hospital with burns to their lower extremities.'
A total of 31 emergency personnel and 11 units of special equipment were needed to handle the clean-up operation.
The Prosecutors' Office of St Petersburg said: 'We organised an inspection into the fact of a pipeline rupture at house 4 on Drovyanaya Street, operated by St. Petersburg Heating Network JSC.
'Currently, measures are being taken to clear up the site of the accident, while the causes of the breakthrough are being investigated.
'Employees of the prosecutor's office of the Admiralteisky district left for the place to coordinate the actions of emergency services and control over the elimination of the consequences of the incident.'
Reader Comments
Baybars · 2023-04-07T18:42:29Z
Winternights3 This not the first time this has happened in that city. Here is a SOTT article from 2021 -
No doubt the city uses 'utilidors' which are piping and electrical corridors heated with steam from a central plant because it gets cold in that part of the world.
Several cars fall into sinkhole in St. Petersburg, RussiaSeveral cars fell into a sinkhole after a hot water pipe broke in the parking lot of a shopping centre in St. Petersburg on Monday. Footage filmed by eyewitnesses shows the cars slowly falling...
No doubt the city uses 'utilidors' which are piping and electrical corridors heated with steam from a central plant because it gets cold in that part of the world.
Winternights3 · 2023-04-07T18:46:04Z
Baybars I don't bite.
Geothermal until proven otherwise.
Geothermal until proven otherwise.
Car with family inside is swallowed up by sinkhole filled with boiling water in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Lol uhuh NASA......taking pictures of your anus but just the one of earth . It's all bullshit
The 'white' slave trade was the model for the later 'african' slave trade, and it always starts as 'home'. [Link] Add the usual 'Irish' question...
Let's sit his wheelchair over a steaming sinkhole in St. Petersburg, shall we?
NASA and their toys. If they were to find something genuinely of interest, I doubt they'd share such knowledge, it's all about maintaining...
Those from long ago would have had a greater infinity with the land and would have assembled knowledge of the properties of the plants that they...
One smells a rat.
" Boiling " , pray tell where the source of energy was that fuelled such a large amount of water, I notice that no comments about odour were mentioned, namely sulphur?