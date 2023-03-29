Spain's first major wildfire of 2023 has scorched more than 4,000 hectares (9,900 acres) of forest in the Valencia region.Footage shows emergency services battling the raging flames on Sunday (26 March), with 500 firefighters supported by 20 planes and helicopters in an attempt to bring the blaze under control near the village of Villanueva de Viver.Ximo Puig, president of the Valencia region, said the fire was made more "voracious" by summer-like temperatures of 30C.Around 1,500 people have been forced to leave their homes as the fire rages.