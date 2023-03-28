© Matt Turner/AAP



Widespread environmental benefits are becoming increasingly evident after recent flooding down the Murray in South Australia with fish, birds and other wildlife flourishing.High flows which peaked across December and January provided much-needed water to some parts of the river and its, a species severely impacted by previous droughts.South Australian Environment Minister Susan Close said while the flood took a heavy toll on many communities, the widespread environmental benefits were now being seen throughout the Riverland, Murraylands and Lower Lakes."These environmental responses are amazing to see but unfortunately, they do not last," Ms Close said."Without follow-up watering in the next two to three years many of the benefits delivered by the flood will begin to diminish."Source: Australian Associated Press