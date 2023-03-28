This bolide was spotted from Spain on March 25, at 0:41local time (equivalent to 23:41 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 60,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Mediterranean Sea and the region of Murcia (southeast of Spain). It began at an altitude of about 99 km over the Mediterranean Sea, moved northeast, crossed the region of Murcia, and ended at a height of around 72 km over the Mediterranean Sea.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), and Seville. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).0:41(Spanish peninsular local time). It flew over the Mediterranean and the Mar Menor (Murcia).