Russia possesses advanced unique weapons capable of wiping out any enemy, including the United States, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily on Monday.the security chief said.The view held by US politicians that Russia won't be able to retaliate against a US pre-emptive nuclear strike is a short-sighted and dangerous stance, Patrushev stressed.a pre-emptive missile strike, following which Russia will already be unable to retaliate. This is short-sighted absurdity, which is also very dangerous," the security chief stressed.As the Russian Security Council secretary pointed out, "having forgotten the lessons of history, someone in the West already deliberates about a revanche that would inflict a military defeat on Russia."