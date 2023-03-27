Cascading Domino of Bank Failures

"During 2022, Silvergate's deposit base grew dramatically, almost doubling its assets to $210 billion. But the bank did not have either the administrative capacity or market demand to lend out all of the money, as banks normally do.



So, it invested the excess deposits in Treasury bonds and mortgage investment products. But the bond purchases became a problem as the Federal Reserve began to raise interest rates to address inflation."

This was the second largest bank failure in U.S. history, and the largest since the financial crisis in 2008.

Is the US Banking System Really Sound?

"During a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Yellen was grilled by Oklahoma GOP Senator James Lankford over the Biden administration's handling of the banking crisis, which saw the federal government offer a multibillion-dollar bailout to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after a bank run left it without enough cash to back up hundreds of millions of dollars of its clients' deposits. Most of those deposits were not insured.



To address the crisis, U.S. bank regulators announced a plan last weekend to fully insure all deposits at SVB as well as the crypto-friendly Signature Bank.



This would cover all deposits above the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s insured limit of $250,000. Federal officials said the plan would be paid for by a special fee levied on all FDIC institutions.



While all banks would be required to pay for the plan, Yellen said under questioning Thursday that it would not apply to every bank. She said the federal government would extend the privilege only to troubled banks whose failure would have a profound impact on the U.S. financial system.



Uninsured deposits, Yellen said, would be covered only if a 'failure to protect uninsured depositors would create systemic risk and significant economic and financial consequences,' which would be decided by a supermajority of the FDIC's board members, Yellen, and the President ...



In further questioning, Lankford asked Yellen whether that policy's implication would be that small banks would become less appealing to depositors with accounts exceeding the FDIC's $250,000 insurance threshold ...



Amid the sharp increase in bank mergers over the past decade, Lankford expressed concern that the trend could only accelerate under current policy, causing the U.S. banking system to become less resilient.



"I'm concerned you're ... encouraging anyone who has a large deposit at a community bank to [hear], 'We're not going to make you whole, but if you go to one of our preferred banks, we will make you whole,'" Lankford told Yellen. Yellen replied, 'That's certainly not something that we're encouraging.'"

Why Bank Crashes Will Facilitate CBDC Rollout

This consolidation, in turn, will facilitate the rollout of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), as the banking industry will be a very tight-knit monopoly.

"What we are seeing is a push towards Global Government that is being camouflaged and cloaked in humanitarianism, multiculturalism, as well as manufactured threats such as global warming and pandemics in order to condition the population into accepting globalization and a One World Government.



In order for this to occur the elite are planning to create a global financial crisis the likes of which the world has never seen. Out of the ashes of this financial crisis will rise the phoenix of is a New International Economic Order. The public will be told that the new order is the only way to stabilize the world economy and save what little remains of their wealth ...



People often ask why the globalist elite would collapse the world economy. Wouldn't that mean they destroy their own wealth in the process? The answer is no. The elite have been consolidating their wealth in order to protect it for centuries ... When the world financial system finally crashes the elite will be positioned to buy what's left for pennies on the dollar.



Where does this leave the rest of the world financially? The answer is in bondage to a Techno-Communist World Governmental System led by the World Economic Forum in Davos and the hidden hands that control the public face of that cabal. If you pay attention now you can see that everything around you is being engineered towards this one goal ...



The globalist elite are also forcing their vassal states to move towards centralizing currency in the form of a ... CBDC, which by the way, is not currency at all - it is software designed as a tool of total social control ... If they can cancel out your bank balance with a single keystroke, then you have no freedom, no autonomy. You are a slave ..."

UCC Code Update Is Stealth Attempt to Steal Our Freedom

Government Bonds Are Now the 'Toxic Asset'

"Silicon Valley Bank was no Lehman Brothers. Whereas Lehman bet almost ALL of its balance sheet on those risky mortgage bonds, SVB actually had a surprisingly conservative balance sheet.



According to the bank's annual financial statements from December 31 of last year, SVB had $173 billion in customer deposits, yet "only" $74 billion in loans. I know this sounds ridiculous, but banks typically loan out MOST of their depositors' money.



Wells Fargo, for example, recently reported $1.38 trillion in deposits. $955 billion of that is loaned out. That means Wells Fargo has made loans with nearly 70% of its customer's money, while SVB had a more conservative 'loan-to-deposit ratio' of roughly 42%.



Point is, SVB did not fail because they were making a bunch of high-risk NINJA loans. Far from it. SVB failed because they parked the majority of their depositors' money ($119.9 billion) in US GOVERNMENT BONDS. This is the really extraordinary part of this drama.



US government bonds are supposed to be the safest, most 'risk free' asset in the world. But that's totally untrue, because even government bonds can lose value. And that's exactly what happened.



Most of SVB's portfolio was in long-term government bonds, like 10-year Treasury notes. And these have been extremely volatile. In March 2020, for example, interest rates were so low that the Treasury Department sold some 10-year Treasury notes at yields as low as 0.08%.



But interest rates have increased so much since then; last week the 10-year Treasury yield was more than 4%. And this is an enormous difference.



If you're not terribly familiar with the bond market, one of the most important things to understand is that bonds lose value as interest rates rise. And this is what happened to Silicon Valley Bank.



SVB loaded up on long-term government bonds when interest rates were much lower; the average weighted yield in their bond portfolio, in fact, was just 1.78%. But interest rates have been rising rapidly. The same bonds that SVB bought 2-3 years ago at 1.78% now yield between 3.5% and 5%, meaning that SVB was sitting on steep losses."

All Banks, Including the Fed, Are Likely Insolvent

"So even the FDIC is suffering unrealized losses in its insurance fund, which is supposed to bail out banks that fail from their unrealized losses. You can't make this stuff up, it's ridiculous!"

"Most creditors don't worry about a nation's debt, also known as 'sovereign debt,' until it's more than 77% of gross domestic product (GDP). That's the point at which added debt cuts into annual economic growth, according to the World Bank. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio was 125%. That's much higher than the tipping point ..."

Are You Prepared?