"Ski Utah is thrilled to witness this historic season. Skiers and snowboarders from around the world have been able to enjoy copious quantities of The Greatest Snow on Earth®. We knew we had to celebrate this feat in a big way in the middle of Salt Lake City."
- Nathan Rafferty, President of Ski Utah
To put this season's snowfall in perspective, Utah typically receives an average of 500" per season. 700" is the equivalent of ten cars stacked on top of one other.
"2022-2023 has been a banner year for Salt Lake area ski resorts. Skiers and boarders follow the snow, and with over 58 feet of total snowfall, we've enjoyed showcasing Salt Lake's unique urban meets mountain setting to visitors from across the globe."
- Kaitlin Eskelson, President & CEO of Visit Salt Lake
"I flew over Big and Little Cottonwood canyons on my way into Salt Lake yesterday. The majesty was breathtaking. Skiers and drought watchers alike will celebrate this."Base depths are so deep that we have seen resorts push closing dates. Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, and Snowbasin Resort have all extended dates of operations and are staying open later than previously announced. Meanwhile, Solitude Mountain Resort and Snowbird announced operations through at least May, writes Yeti on the Ski Utah blog.
- Vicki Varela, managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism
For up-to-date snow totals and resort conditions: https://www.skiutah.com/snowreport