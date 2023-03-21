Brighton Resort celebrates over 700 inches of snow this season

Brighton Resort officially reached a monumental 703" of snowfall for the season on March 20, 2023, the earliest in the season that this has occurred since Utah began recording snowfall in 1943. To celebrate, Ski Utah, Visit Salt Lake, The Utah Office of Tourism and Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City will combine forces to unfurl an impressive 700" banner on the side of the brand new Hyatt Regency in Downtown Salt Lake City later this week.
"Ski Utah is thrilled to witness this historic season. Skiers and snowboarders from around the world have been able to enjoy copious quantities of The Greatest Snow on Earth®. We knew we had to celebrate this feat in a big way in the middle of Salt Lake City."

- Nathan Rafferty, President of Ski Utah

To put this season's snowfall in perspective, Utah typically receives an average of 500" per season. 700" is the equivalent of ten cars stacked on top of one other.
"2022-2023 has been a banner year for Salt Lake area ski resorts. Skiers and boarders follow the snow, and with over 58 feet of total snowfall, we've enjoyed showcasing Salt Lake's unique urban meets mountain setting to visitors from across the globe."

- Kaitlin Eskelson, President & CEO of Visit Salt Lake
"I flew over Big and Little Cottonwood canyons on my way into Salt Lake yesterday. The majesty was breathtaking. Skiers and drought watchers alike will celebrate this."

- Vicki Varela, managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism
Base depths are so deep that we have seen resorts push closing dates. Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, and Snowbasin Resort have all extended dates of operations and are staying open later than previously announced. Meanwhile, Solitude Mountain Resort and Snowbird announced operations through at least May, writes Yeti on the Ski Utah blog.

For up-to-date snow totals and resort conditions: https://www.skiutah.com/snowreport