This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on March 18, at 23:57 local time (equivalent to 22:57 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 80,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Ciudad Real (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 94 km over Argamasilla de Alba (province of Ciudad Real), moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 34 km over Herencia (province of Ciudad Real).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).