"Our meta-analysis confirms results of previous meta-analyses and extends them by including newer, more precise studies with individual-level exposure measures.



"The data support a consistent inverse association between fluoride exposure and children's IQ ...



"The results were robust to stratifications by risk of bias, gender, age group, outcome assessment, study location, exposure timing, and exposure type (including both drinking water and urinary fluoride)."



"These findings fly in the face of the empty, unscientific claims U.S. health officials have propagated for years, namely that water fluoridation is safe and beneficial," said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Children's Health Defense chairman and chief litigation counsel. "It's past time to eliminate this neurotoxin from our water supply."

"So now what do we have? We have a systematic review by one of the pioneering, leading, most authoritative research groups on toxicology in the world.



"They just completed a systematic review that took them six years to complete, so if that's not enough to demonstrate a hazard under the toxic substances control act, then how would any citizen group ever be able to meet the standard?"

The findings: fluoride and lowered IQ in children

"The current bodies of experimental animal studies and human mechanistic evidence do not provide clarity on the association between fluoride exposure and cognitive or neurodevelopmental human health effects."

"The body of evidence from studies on adults is also limited and provides low confidence that fluoride exposure is associated with adverse effects on adult cognition. There is, however, a large body of evidence on IQ effects in children."

"This review finds, with moderate confidence, that higher fluoride exposure (e.g., represented by populations whose total fluoride exposure approximates or exceeds the World Health Organization Guidelines for Drinking-water Quality of 1.5 mg/L of fluoride) is consistently associated with lower IQ in children."

"We do not agree with this comment. Our assessment considers fluoride exposures from all sources, not just water.



As discussed in the pre-publication 2022 NTP Monograph, because fluoride is also found in certain foods, dental products, some pharmaceuticals, and other sources, individual behaviors are likely an important determinant of actual exposures."

"Even in the optimally fluoridated cities [fluoridated at 0.7 mg/L] in Canada studied by Green et al. (2019), individual exposure levels, as documented by repeated urinary measurements, suggest widely varying total exposures from water combined with fluoride from other sources."

"Research on other neurotoxicants has shown that subtle shifts in IQ at the population level can have a profound impact on the number of people who fall within the high and low ranges of the population's IQ distribution.



"For example, a 5-point decrease in a population's IQ would nearly double the number of people classified as intellectually disabled."

Top HHS and CDC officials tried to 'water down' and block the report

"It was only because we were tipped off by someone with knowledge on the inside that something was amiss that we went and did extensive FOIA requests and we were able to get documents showing that the NTP scientists considered this report to be complete and ready for publication last May, May of 2022."

"We have emails showing that Levine is the one who put it on hold. Rachel Levine said not to publish this report at this time. Then we got the FOIA emails showing that and NTP said they may not publish this [the report] at all. They may not publish it in final form but we did get them to agree to at least post a draft report. They will consider it a draft report."