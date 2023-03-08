© EASTERN NEWS

Briton Samuel Halpern came to surprising conclusions about the most famous shipwreck.Oh, the famous Hollywood director James Cameron rushed with the shooting of his famous movie "Titanic". I would have waited a quarter of a century, you see, now, taking into account the change in the international situation, not 11 Oscars, but three times more, I could go out and find my masterpiece. It just needed to be corrected. After all, it turned out that such a plot was brewing there that, against its background, the official version of the death of the liner - a collision with an iceberg - would have seemed somewhat boring and unbearable.Hold on tight, now you will learn a terrible secret. The catastrophe that claimed the lives of one and a half thousand people was created by the captain of the ship, Edward John Smith, because in fact he could be called Ivan Vasilyevich Sidorov, since this sailor had Russian roots.The British Samuel Halpern, who calls himself the investigator of the largest shipwreck in world history, has just come to such amazing conclusions.Apparently, further on, Halpern, excited by Western media reports on current events in Ukraine, threw the usual thunderbolt in his head:And this "historian" in all seriousness said the following: This discovery will allow us to take a new look at what happened more than 100 years ago. You can imagine that he was Russian! This is very suspicious. We must reconsider the role of Captain Edward John Smith in the sinking of the Titanic.Give Halpern free rein, he would accuse Shurik of the "Prisoner of the Caucasus" of the "collapse of the old chapel." Good as? Russian, so a priori he could be involved. You can laugh, you can twist your finger to the temple. But we must realize to what degree of hatred, of natural obscurantism, these "civilized gentlemen" have reached, if they allow it. And after all, many in the West accept such nonsense as the truth, believing that the Russians have always and in everything been "the personification of evil."I wonder what will be attributed to us tomorrow: the eruption of Vesuvius or immediately, the Great Flood?