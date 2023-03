The Committee on the Judiciary has issued a subpoena to former Disinformation Governance Board head Nina Jankowicz, compelling her to appear before the Committee on April 10, 2023. In a letter to Jankowicz, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, said that the Committee is "conducting oversight of the so-called 'Disinformation Governance Board.'"Jordan noted that the Judiciary Committee had requested Jankowicz's "voluntary cooperation" in May 2022, but and again requested documentation in December 2022, January, February, and March 2023, but that"Our oversight of the so-called 'Disinformation Governance Board' and its effect on Americans' civil liberties fall squarely within the Committee's jurisdiction and are 'subject[s] on which legislation could be had,'" Jordan's letter states.As The Post Millennial previously reported The Disinformation Governance Board was formed under the Department of Homeland Security in April 2022, and it's stated goal was to deal with misinformation and disinformation regarding Russia and illegal immigration, however, concerns were raised immediately about those goals, and their impact on Americans' free speech.Jankowicz, as head of the Board, came under fire for her comments on restricting speech, and her attempt to discredit the New York Post's factual reporting on the Biden family's influence peddling and shady business deals, as revealed through an investigation into Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop. Human Events Daily's Jack Posbiec was instrumental in bringing these concerns to light.She had advocated for restrictions on speech as regards Covid-19 during the pandemic era, as well as a song she sang in videos based on Mary Poppins speaking about how people should handle Covid preparedness. She further promoted the Steele Dossier, which was disinformation itself intended to discredit President Donald Trump, which it did, leading to his first impeachment by the House."You later promoted an interview," Jordan continued, "with Steele that you described as providing 'some great historical context about the evolution of disinfo.' You also promoted other theories, for instance about disclosures made by then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, that turned out to be false."In a video to raise money for that lawsuit, Jankowicz said "The main thesis of my work is we can't fight disinformation simply by removing content or restricting speech."She went on to explain her role with the Disinformation Governance Board, saying "my role was to make sure different entities across DHS were coordinated to bring the latest research to bear in the department and to help the department ensure that its policies about its existing counter disinformation work were grounded in American values, privacy, civil rights and civil liberties. That's all the board was. It didn't have the ability or the authority to act on its own."The cover letter from the Committee can be viewed here: