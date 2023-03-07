Puppet Masters
Jim Jordan subpoenas former Biden disinformation czar Nina Jankowicz to appear before Judiciary Committee
The Post Millennial
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 00:01 UTC
The Committee intends to look into the Board's "creation, its activities, and related matters." Jordan said, "We have repeatedly sought information from you concerning your official actions and duties as a DHS employee and former Executive Director of the Board, including how the Board intended to define disinformation, how it planned to collect information and from what sources, how it anticipated countering disinformation, and how it proposed to protect First Amendment rights."
Jordan noted that the Judiciary Committee had requested Jankowicz's "voluntary cooperation" in May 2022, but and again requested documentation in December 2022, January, February, and March 2023, but that she has "declined to comply voluntarily with our request for a transcribed interview."
"Our oversight of the so-called 'Disinformation Governance Board' and its effect on Americans' civil liberties fall squarely within the Committee's jurisdiction and are 'subject[s] on which legislation could be had,'" Jordan's letter states.
"These potential legislative reforms include the prohibition of such a federal 'disinformation' entity, restrictions on the executive branch's authority to collect speech-related information about American citizens, or enhanced protections surrounding civil liberties. As the former Executive Director of the Board, you are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee's oversight and potential legislative reforms."
"Accordingly," the letter concludes, "and in light of your disregard of our earlier voluntary requests, please find attached a subpoena compelling you to appear for a deposition."
As The Post Millennial previously reported:
The Disinformation Governance Board was formed under the Department of Homeland Security in April 2022, and it's stated goal was to deal with misinformation and disinformation regarding Russia and illegal immigration, however, concerns were raised immediately about those goals, and their impact on Americans' free speech.
Jankowicz, as head of the Board, came under fire for her comments on restricting speech, and her attempt to discredit the New York Post's factual reporting on the Biden family's influence peddling and shady business deals, as revealed through an investigation into Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop. Human Events Daily's Jack Posbiec was instrumental in bringing these concerns to light.
She had advocated for restrictions on speech as regards Covid-19 during the pandemic era, as well as a song she sang in videos based on Mary Poppins speaking about how people should handle Covid preparedness. She further promoted the Steele Dossier, which was disinformation itself intended to discredit President Donald Trump, which it did, leading to his first impeachment by the House.
"You have also pushed left-wing disinformation about the so-called 'Steele Dossier,'" Jordan wrote in a letter to Jankowicz in April 2022, "the false and tawdry set of allegations about President Trump generated and pushed by Democrat operatives during the 2016 election cycle. On April 22, 2020, you promoted the false narrative that the Steele Dossier 'began as a Republican opposition research project.' In fact, it was 'Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee' that paid 'Fusion GPS [beginning] in April [2016] for research that eventually became the basis for the dossier.'
"You later promoted an interview," Jordan continued, "with Steele that you described as providing 'some great historical context about the evolution of disinfo.' You also promoted other theories, for instance about disclosures made by then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, that turned out to be false."
She has since launched a lawsuit against Fox News for defamation, claiming that they misrepresented her views. As part of that suit, she discussed her goals with the Disinformation Governance Board.
In a video to raise money for that lawsuit, Jankowicz said "The main thesis of my work is we can't fight disinformation simply by removing content or restricting speech."
She went on to explain her role with the Disinformation Governance Board, saying "my role was to make sure different entities across DHS were coordinated to bring the latest research to bear in the department and to help the department ensure that its policies about its existing counter disinformation work were grounded in American values, privacy, civil rights and civil liberties. That's all the board was. It didn't have the ability or the authority to act on its own."
The previous letters Jordan sent to Jankowicz stated that the "Board is un-American, anti-democratic, and a dangerous escalation of the Biden Administration's embrace of government-endorsed censorship."
It went on to say that "The Biden Administration has shown that it has, at best, a tenuous relationship with the truth," citing Hunter Biden. "President Biden has repeatedly and falsely asserted that facts about Hunter Biden's business dealings with corrupt Ukrainian and Communist Party-linked Chinese nationals are Russian disinformation," Jordan wrote.
The cover letter from the Committee can be viewed here:
Comment: See also: