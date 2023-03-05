In a wide-ranging paper titled 'Challenging 'Net Zero' with Science', Emeritus Professors William Happer and Richard Lindzen of Princeton and MIT respectively, along with geologist Gregory Wrightstone, state that Net Zero - the global movement to eliminate fossil fuels and its emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases - to be "scientifically invalid and a threat to the lives of billions of people".
The battle over nitrogen fertiliser is being hard fought by green activists who argue for massive reductions in its use and more organic methods to be mandated. This can extend to fanaticism, as marked by the Guardian's George Monbiot who argues for an end to dependence on farming. The ground for less choice and food is also being prepared in academia. Recently, three barking academics operating through the University of Leeds suggested World War II rationing could be an effective way to reduce carbon emissions. Also harking back to the days of spam and when spivs controlled parts of the supply chain was the actress Joanna Lumley, who has suggested a return to a points distribution system and a form of wartime rationing.
Back on Planet Reality, the authors publish the graph below showing a "remarkable" increase in crop yields after the widespread use of nitrogen fertiliser began around 1950.
Happer and Lindzen state that they are career physicists who have specialised in radiation physics and dynamic heat transfer for decades. These are said to be integral to atmospheric climate science. In their opinion, all Net Zero regulations are scientifically invalid. In summary they state the science is based on fabricated data that omit figures that contradict their conclusions, for example, on extreme weather. In addition, climate models "do not work", while IPCC findings are "government opinions, not science". Furthermore the "extraordinary" social benefits of CO2 and fossil fuels are omitted, and any science that demonstrates there is no catastrophic risk of global warming is ignored.
Numerous examples are supplied. The authors quote Professor Steven Koonin, a former Under-Secretary of Science for President Obama, as noting in his recent book Unsettled, that, "observations extending back over a century indicate that most types of extreme weather events don't show any significant change". Koonin is said to show "multiple egregious examples" of both fabricating data and omitting contradictory data on extreme weather in the U.S. Government Fourth Climate Science Special Report (CSSR) of 2017. The report claims that there were marked changes in temperature extremes across the U.S. The number of high temperature records set in the past two decades "far exceeds" the number of low temperature records, it claims.
Koonin notes that the CSSR graph with its alarming heading is a "textbook example of fabricating data". The CSSR chart does not provide temperature data but the "unusual ratio" of record highs to lows. It is "shockingly misleading", he says. These things matter, concludes Koonin. The false notion of more frequent U.S. high temperatures is likely to "pollute" subsequent reports. It should also matter to those who proclaim the "unimpeachable authority of assessment reports", including the media, which give voice to such misleading conclusions.
The authors are distinctly unimpressed with the work of the United Nations IPCC. They note the process of compiling reports is governed by two rules - all Summaries for Policymakers (SPMs) are approved line by line by member governments, and these SPMs override any inconsistent conclusions scientists write for IPCC reports.
Late last year, Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary for Global Communications at the United Nations, told a World Economic Forum 'disinformation' seminar that "we own the science" around climate change. We think the world should know it, she continued, so we partnered with Google to ensure only UN results appear at the top. Happer and Lindzen quote the late Nobel physics laureate Richard Feynman who said:
"No government has the right to decide on the truth of scientific principles. The legitimacy of scientific content is determined by the scientific method. None of the IPCC SPMs, models, scenarios and other findings asserting that dangerous climate warming is caused by CO2, greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel is valid science; they are merely the opinions of IPCC governments."