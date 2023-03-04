© ZeroHedge



The crown of America sits in a gutter begging someone to pick it up before the nation collapses

— Auron MacIntyre, The Blaze

.... Misinformation that... Covid was spread through surface transmission

That vaccinated immunity was far greater than natural immunity

That masks were effective. Now we have the definitive Cochrane review. What do you do with that review? Cochrane is the most authoritative evidence body in all of medicine and has been for decades. Do you just ignore it and not talk about it?

That myocarditis was more common after the infection than after the vaccine. Not true, it is 4-28 times more common after the vaccine.

That young people benefit from a booster, misinformation. Our two top experts on vaccines quit the FDA in protest over this particular issue, pushing boosters in young, healthy people. The data was never there. That's why the CDC never disclosed hospitalization rates among boosted Americans under the age of 50.

That vaccine mandates would increase vaccination rates. A George Mason University study shows that it didn't. It did one thing, it created "Never-Vaxxers" who are now not getting the childhood vaccines they need to get.

"Over and over again, we've seen something that goes far beyond using your best judgment with the information at hand. We've seen something that is unforgivable, and that is the weaponization of medical research itself. The CDC putting out their own shoddy studies, like their own study on natural immunity looking at one state for two months, when they had data for years on all 50 states. Why did they only report that one sliver of data? Why did the salami slice the entire database? Because it gave them the result they wanted.



The same with the masking studies. The data has now caught up in giant systematic reviews, and public health officials were intellectually dishonest. They lied to the American people."

The insane Ukraine project, which looks like the overture to World War Three (no thank you); and the collapsing US economy, with features such as unaffordable food and fuel, scarcity of parts for fixing anything that's broken, and a pretty good chance that retirement accounts will be wiped out in a coming equity-and-bond market "correction."

In an interview with Fox News's Bret Baier last Tuesday, FBI Director Chris Wray said, "The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan." Like so much else in America's tortured, distractible life these days,"For quite some time now...." Gee, really? Like, how long? One year? More than that? Maybe since March 2020? And you didn't say anything, Mr. FBI Director? You didn't do a thing to dispel the Covid-19 miasma of confusion that swaddled Washington DC like a smallpox blanket of yore? The question of where the novel coronavirus came from has been a ferocious national controversy since late 2019, you understand. Several government agencies, including the CIA and all the offices under the gigantic National Institutes of Health (NIH) - including the NIAID run for decades by Dr. Anthony Fauci — plus the FDA and CDC, tucked into the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)...And the FBI Director, who could have shed some authoritative light on the matter by stepping up to a podium and weighing in, just let all that chaos roll?And by-the-by, let's not forget that the whole time Chris Wray 'knew' with moderate certainty that Covid-19 came from the Wuhan virology lab, he was in charge of a battalion of FBI agents assigned to managing Twitter, Facebook, and Google — that is, the apps that comprise the digital Public Square — to make sure that"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed..." Probably we're hearing the old Modified Limited Hangout strategy, a venerable ruse, which is when a criminally culpable government throws the public a bone of admission about something that is common knowledge anyway — the thing everybody knows — while pretending that they were in on the common knowledge all along — which justlaid down by US agency officials in this disgraceful episode of US history.What Mr. Wray left out of his statement this week is any hint that a gang of US scientists and doctors under Dr. Fauci were directly and intimately involved in the activities at Wuhan that produced the virus that killed millions around the world, and led to the warp speed production of a "vaccine" mere weeks after the organism appeared — which will probably end up killing and maiming more people than the disease itself.It happened also this past week that a team of distinguished medical warriors including Drs. Martin Makary of Johns Hopkins, Martin Kulldorff of Harvard, and Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford testified before the opening session of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. Dr. Makary began his remarks stating boldly:This week, Edward Dowd, the former BlackRock trader-turned-Covid-statistician — and author of the new book Cause Unknown —compiled by the International Society of Actuaries (SOA).For the age group up to age 44 excess deaths rose above the baseline (normal): 13 percent in October, 21 percent in November, and 43 percent in December. For the age group 45 to 64, the death rate above baseline rose 4 percent in October, 16 percent in November, and 35 percent in December. Mr. Dowd says that he is toldThis is what's known as a trend, and a pretty ominous one.It boils down to an awful lot of people in the prime of life dying off, and more every month. Nobody in any of the US public health agencies is talking about this. One very prominent official, Rochelle Walensky, head of the CDC, is still busy arranging to dispense more Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines to America's school-children —among the young and employed demographic. Nice work, Rochelle!How do the approximately 70 percent of vaxxed-up Americans deal with this reality? Many, of course, are noticing vaxxed family members, friends, colleagues, sports figures, acquaintances getting sick and dying of sudden heart failure, strokes, aggressive cancers, strange neurological problems, and other mystifying syndromes. The aggregate reaction so far seems to be a numb despair. But then, the still-living vaxxed also have to contend with the anxiety over what is going on in their own bodies. Perhaps they've heard whispers from the more extreme voices on the margins of this discussion that every single person who got vaxxed might be subject to an early death one way or another.... and just hunker down there... for now. It's an awful lot to contend with.What's next then? Consider that around 30 percent of Americans are not vaxxed, and are free of the anxiety that they are designated goners — notwithstanding the basic limits of the human condition. That 30 percent of Americans, and perhaps even some of the 70 percent vaxxed, will possibly be concerned withAll of which is to ask:And when will the people start to express their new-found rage? I'll make a wild-hair guess. By May, when the weather really starts lightening up, the people will be out in the streets looking to smash anything that appears to represent authority.Take great care of yourselves and your situations. Prepare if you can. How does it feel...to be on your own? the bard sang sixty years ago. We'll soon find out.