Stunning footage shows the moment a blazing fireball lit up the night sky over Japan.This video from Natori in Miyagi prefecture shows the bright meteor shooting overheard as sky gazers marvelled below.It was captured on the night of Tuesday, 28 February, just before 8pm.According to Nasa, a fireball is described as a bright meteor that is spectacular enough to be seen over a very wide area.They reach a visual magnitude of -3 or brighter when from the observer.