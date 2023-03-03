Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball lights up sky over Japan on February 28
Independent (UK)
Thu, 02 Mar 2023 13:53 UTC
This video from Natori in Miyagi prefecture shows the bright meteor shooting overheard as sky gazers marvelled below.
It was captured on the night of Tuesday, 28 February, just before 8pm.
According to Nasa, a fireball is described as a bright meteor that is spectacular enough to be seen over a very wide area.
They reach a visual magnitude of -3 or brighter when from the observer.
George Bush Sr. always said that his concept of government, what he believed in, and how he had operated, was on the Big Lie principle.
According to Johnstone, anyone who doesn't believe "trans women are women" must be intimidated into silence. when William Congreve wrote ‘Heaven...
This is the scapegoat phase. Hancock is a criminal, but he is simply a pawn of the power vultures.
This is news from the region, Hong Kong, so it tells you what the Chinese and other Asians are reading. They understand the USA is provoking war,...
This is highly significant. Such large protests are a huge segment of the Israeli population. What it is about, is this: " it would give...
This is an example of the "rules-based order" that the WEF/CIA/MI6/Mossad/NATO/USA stand for. What does it mean? We have the power to obliterate...