The largest study yet to look at the genetics of ice age hunter-gatherers in Europe has uncovered a previously unknown lineageA previously unknown lineage of EuropeansThe discovery comes from the largest study yet to look at the genetic makeup of ice age European hunter-gatherers.from AfricaTo shed light on this ancient time, scientists have now collected the largest known database of prehistoric European hunter-gatherer genomes. They. This included new data from 116 individuals.The researchers unexpectedly discovered that. That was a surprise, study lead author Cosimo Posth , a paleogeneticist at the University of Tübingen in Germany, told Live Science.The FournolThere are some cultural differences between these two lineages. For instance,People of the Fournol and Věstonice lineages may have possessed darker skin and eye color than some of the lineages that came after them, the new genome study suggests. However, Posth warned thatThe Fournol genetic signature survived the Last Glacial Maximum, lasting for at least 20,000 years.In contrast, the Věstonice died out. Previously, scientists thought the Italian peninsula was a refuge for Gravettians during the Last Glacial Maximum, with the people there eventually forming the so-called Epigravettian culture after the glaciers retreated. However, theInstead, the new study Ludovic Orlando , a molecular archaeologist at Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse, France, who was not involved in the study, told Live Science.Starting, Posth said.All in all, this new research "considerably extends our knowledge of ancient genome human variation in the deep past of Europe," said Orlando, who wrote a perspective on the new study. "It unveils important changes in the genetic makeup of some regions following major climate changes."The scientists detailed their findings on Wednesday (March 1) in the journal Nature.