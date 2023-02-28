© Ian Griffin



While the North Island deals with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, a different kind of "incredibly powerful" storm has taken hold of the South.A recent solar storm has been sending particles our way, sparking stunning aurora at the poles."It was a really powerful explosion, and that gas is now interacting with our magnetic field and making it ring and making our atmosphere glow," Otago Museum director Dr Ian Griffin told RNZ on Tuesday.The Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, could be seen right across the South Island, he said."It was absolutely stunning ... The skies were just so beautiful across the South Island. The aurora was phenomenally bright."This solar storm has been incredibly powerful and has created this wonderful light across the sky throughout the southern part of New Zealand. So, I think hundreds of people were out last night photographing it and it really was one of the best displays I've seen in the 10 years I've lived in the country."And the show is not over yet."Another blob of gas is coming in the next day or so," Griffin said."This hopefully will continue for a few nights. Of course, nothing's certain, but I'll certainly be out tonight if the sky is clear, and this space weather phenomenon is just a really wonderful thing to look at and it's beautiful from this part of the world."The sun is entering the busy part of its 11-year cycle, in which more sunspots and flares are created. It is expected to peak in 2025."Just get away from any city lights and find a spot with a view to the south," said Griffin."You can see it pretty much the whole of the South Island and it's been seen as far north as Wellington, and even further north than that for a big display, so certainly this evening, the sky remains clear, it's definitely worth going out again."It may not be quite as bright as last night, but certainly the storm is still raging at the moment."