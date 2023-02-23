© Jessica Christian/The Chronicle



The state Supreme Court rejected a challenge Wednesday to a ruling that said school districts in California cannot require their students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 because only the state government can issue such a mandate.While public health agencies have recommended the vaccinations for children as young as 6 months old, legislation calling for vaccine mandates in schools has stalled in Sacramento. Gov. Gavin Newsom initially proposed requiring students to be vaccinated as of last July but has dropped that plan. And courts have stopped local school districts from acting on their own.The school district cited a state law that allows schools to "administer an immunizing agent to a pupil." But the court said the law applies only to vaccines already authorized by the state.By allowing only state health officials to require vaccines for other illnesses, Dato wrote, California law "expresses a directive that the vaccinations required for school attendance present a statewide issue subject to statewide criteria. ... Local variations must give way to a uniform state standard."Other school districts that have proposed vaccine mandates include Oakland and Los Angeles, which both planned them to take effect last year but backed off while facing legal challenges. The Piedmont Unified School District in the East Bay required students 12 and over to show proof of vaccinations by mid-November 2021, but withdrew its order two months later after a judge halted enforcement in response to an anti-vaccine group's lawsuit.The San Diego lawsuit was filed by the nonprofit Let Them Choose, an offshoot of the anti-mask group Let Them Breathe, which unsuccessfully challenged a separate order by Newsom requiring masks in California schools. That mandate took effect in June 2020 and was lifted by the governor last March, although some districts have maintained their own mask requirements.California requires schoolchildren to be vaccinated against 10 communicable diseases, including measles, mumps, chicken pox, polio and rubella.In arguing for vaccine authority, San Diego school officials cited another state law that says a school "shall give diligent care to the health and physical development of pupils." But the appeals court said the law does not refer to vaccines and instead allows schools to employ staff for such health-related tasks as checking students' eyesight and hearing.