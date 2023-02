Russia has repeated a call on Sweden to share its findings from an investigation into the blasts that put the Nord Stream 1 pipeline out of commission and damaged the brand-new Nord Stream 2.The UN Security Council is set to meet on Tuesday and could potentially vote on a Russian draft resolution to investigate the explosions.The report prompted an immediate denial from Washington and a double-down from Russia on its insistence to gain access to the conclusions of Sweden's and Denmark's investigation into the blasts. Moscow also called for a special session of the UN Security Council this week to discuss the sabotage.Earlier this month Russia urged an international investigation into the blasts, following the publication of Seymour Hirsch's investigation., the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Telegram, calling U.S. President Joe Biden "a terrorist who ordered the destruction of energy infrastructure of his partners — Germany, France, and the Netherlands."Sweden's refusal to share information about the sabotage of Nord Stream is "puzzling," and withholding the results of the investigation means that " Swedish authorities are hiding something ," Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last month.